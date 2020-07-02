  • Home
  • Education
  • NIT Uttarakhand: Centre Sanctions Rs 909.85 Crore For Permanent Campus

NIT Uttarakhand: Centre Sanctions Rs 909.85 Crore For Permanent Campus

The permanent campus will give a boost to quality education in the state and strengthen the economy of the locals, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 2, 2020 2:31 pm IST | Source: Press Trust of India

RELATED NEWS

National Law School of India University Bengaluru: Plea In Delhi High Court Against Domicile Reservation
IIM Bangalore Among Top 50 In QS World University Rankings For Executive MBA 2020
IIT Hyderabad Researchers Use Machine Learning Algorithms To Study Supply Chain Network Of Biofuels
JNU To High Court: Never Violated Mandate Of 5 % Seats For Differently-Abled Students
President Of India Approves State-Run Pondicherry Engineering College Upgrade To Technological University
IGNOU Extends Assignment Submission, Examination Form Deadline Till July 15
NIT Uttarakhand: Centre Sanctions Rs 909.85 Crore For Permanent Campus
NIT In Uttarakhand: Centre Sanctions Rs 909.85 Cr For Permanent Campus
Dehradun:

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 909.85 crore for the construction of a permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology in Pauri district of Uttarakhand.

An official statement said Rs 831.04 crore out of the total amount sanctioned by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development will be spent on building a permanent campus at Sumari village in the district and Rs 78.81 crore on upgrading facilities, including hostels and laboratories, at its present temporary campus in Srinagar, Pauri.

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' for fulfilling a long standing demand of the people of the state.

"Construction of a permanent NIT campus at Sumari will not only give a boost to quality education in the state but also strengthen the economy of locals," Rawat said.

The state government will bear the cost of building a road near the institute and facilitate power and water supply, Rawat said.

Click here for more Education News
Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout JEE Main July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of JEE Main.

₹ 12999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster JEE Main 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for JEE Main.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series JEE Main July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
National Law School of India University Bengaluru: Plea In Delhi High Court Against Domicile Reservation
National Law School of India University Bengaluru: Plea In Delhi High Court Against Domicile Reservation
JEE Main, NEET: Education Ministry Asks Test Agency For Recommendations On Holding Exams
JEE Main, NEET: Education Ministry Asks Test Agency For Recommendations On Holding Exams
IIM Bangalore Among Top 50 In QS World University Rankings For Executive MBA 2020
IIM Bangalore Among Top 50 In QS World University Rankings For Executive MBA 2020
"You Won Us Back": Students On JEE Main, NEET Announcement By Education Minister
CA Exams: ICAI Extends Registration Date For Foundation Course
CA Exams: ICAI Extends Registration Date For Foundation Course
.......................... Advertisement ..........................