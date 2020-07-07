NIT Trichy BTechs Eligible For Direct Admission To IIT Delhi’s PhD Programme Under New Agreement

NIT Trichy And IIT Delhi Tie Up To Work On Academic Activities

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) and National Institute of Technology Trichy (NITT) have signed an agreement to work jointly on academic activities. As a part of this agreement, NITT’s BTech graduates will be eligible for direct admission to IIT Delhi’s PhD programmes. The agreement will also facilitate academic and research collaborations and student exchanges. For the last, selection and nomination will be throughout the academic year.

The agreement was signed by the directors of the two institutes, Prof V Ramgopal Rao and Dr. Mini Shaji Thomas.

The Director of NIT Trichy, Dr. Mini Shaji Thomas, in a statement said: “The key feature of this MoU [Memorandum of Understanding] is the excellent opportunity for bright undergrad students for direct PhD admission at IIT Delhi. We are very positive that this MoU will encourage academic partnership and fruitful research collaborations between NITT and IIT Delhi.”

“The Institute is looking forward to joint research projects and faculty exchange programmes,” Dr. Thomas added.

Prof V Ramgopal Rao Director of IIT Delhi welcomed the MoU with NIT Trichy describing it as a good opportunity for the faculty and students of both the institutes to collaborate in the area of research and development.

Direct Admission To PhD In IIT Delhi

As per the IIT Delhi statement, BTech students of NITT will be provided an opportunity to carry out part of their studies including project work at IIT Delhi without any academic fees and with free hostel accommodation. These students will be offered direct admission to PhD without the need to qualify GATE or any other national level examination. The conventional mode of admission requires applicants to qualify the Graduate Admission Test in Engineering, or GATE.

Students of NITT with a CGPA of 8.00 at the end of their sixth semester (three years) will be eligible to apply for a summer project at IIT Delhi and complete their fourth year, or the seventh and eighth semesters, there.

“It is envisaged that this scheme will also help NITT BTech students to enhance their chances of qualifying for the PMRF [Prime Minister Research Fellowship] for PhD at IIT Delhi,” it added.

IIT Delhi, NIT Trichy: Students and Faculty Exchange

IIT Delhi and NIT Trichy will exchange BTech and dual-degree MTech students, research scholars and faculty, as per the new agreement. The students under the exchange programme will be classified as “special exchange students” and they will be permitted to take courses on credit or audit and can participate in research activities, internships and project work. The NITT faculty can also apply for suitable post doctoral positions or any other opportunities available at IIT Delhi.

The faculty from both the institutes can collaborate in the joint submission of research project proposals, supervision of exchange students and joint research in the disciplines of mutual interest, the IIT Delhi statement added.