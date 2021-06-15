  • Home
NIT Team Develops WiFi-Mounted Microcontroller To Integrate Sensors For Smart Rainwater Harvesting

According to the NIT Andhra Pradesh team, the system can automate the process of water storage, reduction in water-borne disease and efficient storage.

Updated: Jun 15, 2021 10:03 pm IST

NIT Andhra Pradesh team has developed a system for smart rain-water harvesting
New Delhi:

Students at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), AP have developed a "WiFi-mounted microcontroller" that can integrate sensors for smart harvesting of rainwater.

According to the team which has developed an end-to-end software stack that provides an easy interface to manage and control in-house water resources, the system can automate the process of water storage, reduction in water-borne disease and efficient storage.

"The system monitors wastewater and supply systems such as rainfall recorded, water remaining in the storage tank, water quality index and water supply in a given area. "The students have also designed an underground storage tank with a material capable of holding the water for a long-term basis and its treatment process being monitored on a feedback IoT system," said CSP Rao, Director, NIT Andhra Pradesh.

The team is now undergoing Indian Institute of Management Bangalore's (IIM-B) ‘NSRCEL Technical Program’ to drive the product to the market.

"This program extends support for incubation, incubation, design and product launch. NSRCEL brings together startups, industry mentors, eminent academicians from its parent institution IIM-Bangalore and researchers who thrive on continuous interaction of theory and practice," a senior official of the institute said.

