The National Institute of Technology Silchar (NIT Silchar) has hosted its convocation online today. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, attended the NIT Silchar’s eighteenth convocation and addressed the students virtually.

Education Minister Addressed NIT Silchar Students In Online Convocation
Image credit: Twitter Account of Ministry of Education
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Technology Silchar (NIT Silchar) held its convocation online this year today, on November 2. The NIT Silchar’s convocation, in its eighteenth edition, has been held online due to the restrictions put forward by the COVID-19 pandemic. The convocation of NIT Silchar awarded degrees and medals online to the students graduating from the institute this year. The virtual convocation was attended by the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal ‘Nishank’. Apart from the Education Minister, the NIT Silchar’s online convocation was also attended by the Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal.

During the event, as per a Twitter post of the Ministry of Education, Mr Pokhriyal congratulated the students of NIT Silchar. The Education Minister also mentioned that “research and development are the core of any nation working towards development and NIT Silchar has always been at the forefront of this by sponsoring 56 projects”.

The Union Education Minister also added: “India has always been at the forefront when it comes to knowledge, science and technology, and the new National Education Policy will take the nation to even greater heights with the establishment of a National Research Foundation.” Mr Pokhriyal also urged the NIT Silchar students to contribute ideas and research in the online portal, Yukti 2, for the betterment of the society.

Saying the youth is the most influential new age power, the Chief Minister of Assam, Mr Sonowal in the virtual NIT Silchar’s 18th convocation urged the students to work hard in the establishment of a New India, which will be possible through the committed efforts and ability of all of us.

