NIT Rourkela Placement Breaks Past Records With 1,274 Total Job Offers; 20% Increase In Average CTC

NIT Rourkela Placement 2022: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela broke its previous placement records this year. In the ongoing placement placement drive, a total of 20 students were offered an annual pay packages of Rs 46.08 lakh. This is one of the highest pay packages so far offered to students in NIT Rourkela, the institute said.

A total of 1,274 offers were rolled out by 325 companies in the placement process, the NIT Rourkela said. As many as 138 students received an annual pay package of more than Rs.20 lakh, it said.

With an almost 20 per cent rise in the average cost to company (CTC), the Institute has witnessed the package increase from Rs. 9.36 lakh per annum in 2021 to Rs. 11.20 lakh per annum in 2022. The BTech course of the Computer Science department recorded the highest average CTC of Rs 20.88 lakh per annum with software giants like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Oracle recruiting a high number of students. The next highest average CTC of Rs 17.27 lakh per annum was recorded by the Electronics and Communication Engineering department with major semiconductor recruiters like Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Micron, Mediatek, AMD, and Intel among others.

In this placement drive, the Department of Mining Engineering achieved 100 per cent placement with all its students placed at lucrative firms. Along with this, 11 out of 14 BTech departments including Biotechnology Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Ceramic Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mining Engineering, and Metallurgy and Materials Engineering recorded a placement percentage of more than 90%.

The percentage of students placed from the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering and Mechanical Engineering are 98% and 97% respectively. Overall, 92.99% of BTech students have been already placed across all the branches and the ongoing recruitment drive witnessed evident growth in almost all domains including software, analytics and core.

So far, as many as 403 students (highest so far) have bagged prestigious paid internship offers with an average stipend of around Rs 40,000 and the highest stipend of Rs 1.25 lakh per month from global majors like Microsoft, Tata Steel, Oracle, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Barclays, Disney+Hotstar, Mathworks, SAP Labs and American Express among others.

NIT Rourkela has recorded a significant increase in the number of recruiters registered for the placement drive this season. A total of 325 companies participated in this year’s placement drive. Amongst the different sectors, Software and IT Services has emerged as the top recruiter (33.28% of total recruitment), followed by Core Engineering (25%), and Analytics and Consulting (18.72%). The rest of the offers are from diverse sectors including Electronics, Finance, Education, Design, and Healthcare.

Amongst the Postgraduate (PG) disciplines, Electrical Engineering Department recorded the highest placement percentage of 87.50%, followed by Computer Science and Engineering Department with 84.48% and Electronics and Communication Engineering with 81.43%. A total of 375 postgraduate students have been placed with an average CTC of Rs.9.04 lakh per annum in this year’s placement drive.