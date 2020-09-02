  • Home
  • Education
  • NIT Rourkela: Know Previous Year JEE Main Cutoff

NIT Rourkela: Know Previous Year JEE Main Cutoff

NIT Rourkela JEE Main cutoff is declared after considering the number of seats available, the number of applicants for these seats, how difficult the JEE Main exam was etc. As the JEE Main 2020 cutoff is not released yet, candidates can check the previous years’ cutoff here.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Sep 2, 2020 10:43 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
JEE Main Live Updates: Over 8 Lakh To Write BTech Paper Starting Today; All You Need To Know
In Gujarat, 45% Students Skip JEE Main 2020 On The First Day
JEE Main Live Updates: Exam Analysis, Students Reactions After First Day
JEE Main 2020: States, Railways Come Forward To Assist Candidates Reach Exam Centres
JEE Main 2020 BTech Paper Today, Know Last Minute Tips
JEE Main 2020: Security Measures Adopted By NTA At Exam Centres, 10 Points
NIT Rourkela: Know Previous Year JEE Main Cutoff
NIT Rourkela: Know Previous Year JEE Main Cutoff
New Delhi:

Before choosing any NIT for admissions, it is beneficial to know the JEE Main ranks that would make this dream possible. JEE Main cutoff for NIT Rourkela is the last rank at which applicants will have a chance for admissions to the various B.Tech courses offered by NIT Rourkela.

NIT Rourkela JEE Main cutoff is declared after considering the number of seats available, the number of applicants for these seats, how difficult the JEE Main exam was etc. As the JEE Main 2020 cutoff is not released yet, candidates can check the previous years’ cutoff to have an idea about their admission chances.

JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for NIT Rourkela


Course Name

Category

HS- CR

OS- CR

EE

OBC Male

10531

3459

OBC Female

26185

4274

EWS Male

2848

1147

EWS Female

-

-

Gen Male

21534

9875

Gen Female

19168

14129

SC Male

5321

1489

SC Female

3415

2598

ST Male

2219

611

ST Female

1452

670

ECE

OBC Male

5709

1788

OBC Female

13556

2924

EWS Male

1699

618

EWS Female

-

-

Gen Male

12594

5674

Gen Female

14075

9375

SC Male

2821

1019

SC Female

2467

1569

ST Male

1060

538

ST Female

1848

628

ME

OBC Male

9757

3591

OBC Female

28910

7413

EWS Male

3171

1425

EWS Female

-

-

Gen Male

21464

11825

Gen Female

27430

19459

SC Male

4703

1655

SC Female

3884

3424

ST Male

1612

596

ST Female

2711

1353

CSE

OBC Male

4434

1181

OBC Female

10572

2902

EWS Male

1551

482

EWS Female

-

-

Gen Male

10349

4115

Gen Female

10746

7503

SC Male

2545

512

SC Female

3315

741

ST Male

721

286

ST Female

173

352


HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank

JEE Main exam is for admissions to B.Tech, B.Arch and B.Plan courses in 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 GFTIs. Counselling is common through JoSAA.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2020 JEE Main Exam JEE Main Cut off
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Live Updates: Over 8 Lakh To Write BTech Paper Starting Today; All You Need To Know
Live | JEE Main Live Updates: Over 8 Lakh To Write BTech Paper Starting Today; All You Need To Know
In Gujarat, 45% Students Skip JEE Main 2020 On The First Day
In Gujarat, 45% Students Skip JEE Main 2020 On The First Day
JEE Main Live Updates: Exam Analysis, Students Reactions After First Day
JEE Main Live Updates: Exam Analysis, Students Reactions After First Day
JEE Main 2020: States, Railways Come Forward To Assist Candidates Reach Exam Centres
JEE Main 2020: States, Railways Come Forward To Assist Candidates Reach Exam Centres
Odisha To Hold Final Semester Exams Of UG And PG Students By September 30
Odisha To Hold Final Semester Exams Of UG And PG Students By September 30
.......................... Advertisement ..........................