NIT Rourkela: Know Previous Year JEE Main Cutoff

Before choosing any NIT for admissions, it is beneficial to know the JEE Main ranks that would make this dream possible. JEE Main cutoff for NIT Rourkela is the last rank at which applicants will have a chance for admissions to the various B.Tech courses offered by NIT Rourkela.

NIT Rourkela JEE Main cutoff is declared after considering the number of seats available, the number of applicants for these seats, how difficult the JEE Main exam was etc. As the JEE Main 2020 cutoff is not released yet, candidates can check the previous years’ cutoff to have an idea about their admission chances.

JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for NIT Rourkela





Course Name Category HS- CR OS- CR EE OBC Male 10531 3459 OBC Female 26185 4274 EWS Male 2848 1147 EWS Female - - Gen Male 21534 9875 Gen Female 19168 14129 SC Male 5321 1489 SC Female 3415 2598 ST Male 2219 611 ST Female 1452 670 ECE OBC Male 5709 1788 OBC Female 13556 2924 EWS Male 1699 618 EWS Female - - Gen Male 12594 5674 Gen Female 14075 9375 SC Male 2821 1019 SC Female 2467 1569 ST Male 1060 538 ST Female 1848 628 ME OBC Male 9757 3591 OBC Female 28910 7413 EWS Male 3171 1425 EWS Female - - Gen Male 21464 11825 Gen Female 27430 19459 SC Male 4703 1655 SC Female 3884 3424 ST Male 1612 596 ST Female 2711 1353 CSE OBC Male 4434 1181 OBC Female 10572 2902 EWS Male 1551 482 EWS Female - - Gen Male 10349 4115 Gen Female 10746 7503 SC Male 2545 512 SC Female 3315 741 ST Male 721 286 ST Female 173 352





HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank

JEE Main exam is for admissions to B.Tech, B.Arch and B.Plan courses in 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 GFTIs. Counselling is common through JoSAA.