NIT Rourkela: Know Previous Year JEE Main Cutoff
NIT Rourkela JEE Main cutoff is declared after considering the number of seats available, the number of applicants for these seats, how difficult the JEE Main exam was etc. As the JEE Main 2020 cutoff is not released yet, candidates can check the previous years’ cutoff here.
Before choosing any NIT for admissions, it is beneficial to know the JEE Main ranks that would make this dream possible. JEE Main cutoff for NIT Rourkela is the last rank at which applicants will have a chance for admissions to the various B.Tech courses offered by NIT Rourkela.
NIT Rourkela JEE Main cutoff is declared after considering the number of seats available, the number of applicants for these seats, how difficult the JEE Main exam was etc. As the JEE Main 2020 cutoff is not released yet, candidates can check the previous years’ cutoff to have an idea about their admission chances.
JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for NIT Rourkela
Course Name
Category
HS- CR
OS- CR
EE
OBC Male
10531
3459
OBC Female
26185
4274
EWS Male
2848
1147
EWS Female
-
-
Gen Male
21534
9875
Gen Female
19168
14129
SC Male
5321
1489
SC Female
3415
2598
ST Male
2219
611
ST Female
1452
670
ECE
OBC Male
5709
1788
OBC Female
13556
2924
EWS Male
1699
618
EWS Female
-
-
Gen Male
12594
5674
Gen Female
14075
9375
SC Male
2821
1019
SC Female
2467
1569
ST Male
1060
538
ST Female
1848
628
ME
OBC Male
9757
3591
OBC Female
28910
7413
EWS Male
3171
1425
EWS Female
-
-
Gen Male
21464
11825
Gen Female
27430
19459
SC Male
4703
1655
SC Female
3884
3424
ST Male
1612
596
ST Female
2711
1353
CSE
OBC Male
4434
1181
OBC Female
10572
2902
EWS Male
1551
482
EWS Female
-
-
Gen Male
10349
4115
Gen Female
10746
7503
SC Male
2545
512
SC Female
3315
741
ST Male
721
286
ST Female
173
352
HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank
JEE Main exam is for admissions to B.Tech, B.Arch and B.Plan courses in 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 GFTIs. Counselling is common through JoSAA.