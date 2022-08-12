NIT Rourkela To Host 19th Convocation Tomorrow; Dharmendra Pradhan To Be Chief Guest

NIT Rourkela To Host 19th Convocation Tomorrow

The National Institute of Technology, NIT Rourkela will hold its 19th convocation on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The NIT will award the ‘Blockchain-based Digital Degrees’ along with the Physical Degrees to its 2021 batch graduates. Blockchain-based digital degrees are educational degrees in digital form. These degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable.

For the first time in its history, NIT Rourkela is awarding to its graduating students 'Blockchain-based digital degrees’ along with the physical degrees. With the adoption of this ambitious project, NIT Rourkela has become the first NIT and the second among ‘Institutes of National Importance,’ after IIT Kanpur, to implement a futuristic technology for its graduating students.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will grace the occasion as a Chief Guest. "We are delighted to inform that Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon'ble Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India will grace the 19th Convocation of NIT Rourkela as the Chief Guest," a tweet from the NIT Rourkela said.

Date: 13.08.2022
TIME: 10 AM



Date: 13.08.2022

TIME: 10 AM

LIVE Link:https://t.co/dUAhCxzJWs pic.twitter.com/3RDjFN8Sv6 — NIT Rourkela (@nitrourkela) August 12, 2022

"With 20 academic disciplines in multi-disciplinary and emerging areas, NIT Rourkela (Odisha) is one of the premier national level institutions for technical education in the country and is funded by the Government of India. NIT Rourkela has earned 15th position in NIRF Ranking 2022 (Engineering Category)," the Insititute said in a release.