  • Home
  • Education
  • NIT Rourkela To Host 19th Convocation Tomorrow; Dharmendra Pradhan To Be Chief Guest

NIT Rourkela To Host 19th Convocation Tomorrow; Dharmendra Pradhan To Be Chief Guest

The National Institute of Technology, NIT Rourkela will hold its 19th convocation on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 12, 2022 9:16 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NIT Rourkela Placement Breaks Past Records With 1,274 Total Job Offers; 20% Increase In Average CTC
Professor Karanam Umamaheshwar Rao Takes Charge As NIT Rourkela Director
ISRO, NIT Rourkela Sign MoU To Set Up Space Technology Incubation Centre
President Kovind To Visit Odisha Next Week, Attend NIT Rourkela Convocation
NIT Rourkela To Work Towards Uplift Of Backward Districts Of Odisha
IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration Ends Today; Direct Link, Steps To Apply
NIT Rourkela To Host 19th Convocation Tomorrow; Dharmendra Pradhan To Be Chief Guest
NIT Rourkela To Host 19th Convocation Tomorrow
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Technology, NIT Rourkela will hold its 19th convocation on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The NIT will award the ‘Blockchain-based Digital Degrees’ along with the Physical Degrees to its 2021 batch graduates. Blockchain-based digital degrees are educational degrees in digital form. These degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable.

For the first time in its history, NIT Rourkela is awarding to its graduating students 'Blockchain-based digital degrees’ along with the physical degrees. With the adoption of this ambitious project, NIT Rourkela has become the first NIT and the second among ‘Institutes of National Importance,’ after IIT Kanpur, to implement a futuristic technology for its graduating students.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will grace the occasion as a Chief Guest. "We are delighted to inform that Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon'ble Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India will grace the 19th Convocation of NIT Rourkela as the Chief Guest," a tweet from the NIT Rourkela said.

"With 20 academic disciplines in multi-disciplinary and emerging areas, NIT Rourkela (Odisha) is one of the premier national level institutions for technical education in the country and is funded by the Government of India. NIT Rourkela has earned 15th position in NIRF Ranking 2022 (Engineering Category)," the Insititute said in a release.

Click here for more Education News
Dharmendra Pradhan
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS EAMCET 2022 Results (Out) Live: Rank Card At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Counselling Dates, Top Colleges, Predictor
Live | TS EAMCET 2022 Results (Out) Live: Rank Card At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Counselling Dates, Top Colleges, Predictor
MAH MBA CET 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link, How To Download
MAH MBA CET 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link, How To Download
Valour Of Our Soldiers To Be Included In School Curriculum, Says Dharmendra Pradhan
Valour Of Our Soldiers To Be Included In School Curriculum, Says Dharmendra Pradhan
IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration Ends Today; Direct Link, Steps To Apply
IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration Ends Today; Direct Link, Steps To Apply
Andhra Pradesh NEET Result 2022: Previous Year’s Cut-off, Admission Process
Andhra Pradesh NEET Result 2022: Previous Year’s Cut-off, Admission Process
.......................... Advertisement ..........................