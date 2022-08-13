NIT Rourkela 19th Convocation: Dharmendra Pradhan Awards Blockchain-Based Digital Degrees To 1,555 Students

Image credit: Twitter @nitrourkela NIT Rourkela hosted its 19th convocation today

The National Institute of Technology, or NIT Rourkela, hosted its 19th convocation today, August 13, 2022. Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan was the Chief Guest of NIT Rourkela convocation. The Education Minister has awarded Blockchain-based digital degrees to a total of 1,555 students.

The graduating students will receive an OTP on their mobile number, which will also be sent to their email id, to provide access to their Blockchain-based digital degrees from anywhere in the world. “ NIT Rourkela has become the first NIT and the second among ‘Institutes of National Importance’ to adopt this ambitious futuristic project,” a statement said.

During the Annual Convocation 2021, six institute gold medals, five endowment gold medals, five endowment awards, 70 branch topper medals and one endowment cash award were awarded to graduands. A total of 11 alumni were conferred with Distinguished Alumnus Award 2021. A total of 1,555 students (859 undergraduate, 608 postgraduate, 88 PhDs) were awarded their degrees.

Addressing the convocation, Union Education Minister said: “I want to see NIT Rourkela to become hub of technology. The Institute must plan proactively on how the entire Sundergarh district can be linked to blockchain, how the households can be mapped, how the people can get benefits provided by government and how can it help in increasing the skill and employment possibility among the youth. NIT Rourkela should work on mapping this through the blockchain.”

“NEP recommends students must learn in local languages. Japan, Germany and China have adapted their mother tongue in their learning, research and innovation and are at heights today. The research and basic studies should be done in local languages also and NIT Rourkela must come up with new ideas and innovation to improve the translator technology,” he added.