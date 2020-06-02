NIMCET 2020 Application Reopens, Registration Available Till June 11

The National Institute of Technology Raipur, or NIT Raipur, has re-opened the online registration and submission of application form for NIMCET 2020 examination. Candidates can apply afresh or modify their already-submitted NIMCET 2020 application till 5 pm of June 11. The NIT MCA Common Entrance Test, or NIMCET, is conducted for admission to the MCA programmes in the National Institutes of Technology, or NITs. Admission to the MCA programme in the NITs for 2020-21 is based on the rank obtained in NIMCET.

The Master of Computer Application (MCA) programme is offered by NITs at Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Calicut, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal.

NIMCET 2020 Exam Centre

Candidates can register for a fresh application for NIMCET 2020 till 5 pm of June 11. The exam conducting institute has also provided the facility to change the NIMCET exam centres and upload necessary documents for candidates who are already registered. The initial registration period for NIMCET 2020 was from March 6 to April 21.

A statement issued by NIMCET said: “Other provisions as mentioned earlier will remain the same.”

NIMCET 2020 Admit Card, Date

NIMCET admit card 2020 will be made available on the official website from July 20. NIT Raipur has also announced August 9 as the date of common entrance test. NIMCET 2020 result is scheduled to be declared on or before August 23 and counselling for the MCA programmes will begin on August 25.

The application process of NIMCET 2020 is held in online mode. Candidates can register themselves for NIMCET 2020 with their names and basic details, fill the application form, upload necessary documents and pay the requisite application fee.