NIT Raipur: Know Previous year JEE Main Cutoff

Candidates wishing to apply to the National Institute of Technology, Raipur can refer to the previous years’ JEE Main cutoff for NIT Raipur to get an idea about the JEE Main rank they need to get a seat. JEE Main Cutoff for NIT Raipur is released in the form of opening and closing ranks by JoSAA after each round. The cutoff is the minimum rank at which admission is allotted. Ranks higher than the minimum cutoff rank should be secured by the candidate to have greater chances of getting a seat.

Various factors are considered by the authorities while determining the cutoff ranks. Few of the factors are listed below:

Previous year’s cutoff trends

Number of candidates appeared for the exam

Availability of seats at NIT Raipur

The difficulty level of the exam

Category of Candidate

The preference of colleges given by the candidate during the counselling process also plays a major role in determining the admission chances of a student.

In order to make a good choice, candidates must check the previous years’ JEE Main cutoff of NIT Raipur for the branches they are interested in. The details of NIT Raipur JEE Main cutoff is given in the table below.

JEE Main 2019 cutoff for NIT Raipur





Course Category HS- CR OS- CR CSE OBC Male 10075 3697 OBC Female 6579 5831 EWS Male 3217 1328 EWS Female - 1929 Gen Male 20432 11571 Gen Female 25197 14910 SC Male 4022 1997 SC Female 4642 2931 ST Male 1629 944 ST Female 1472 1496 EE OBC Male 18118 6987 OBC Female 21824 9505 EWS Male 7286 2847 EWS Female - 4156 Gen Male 51362 22120 Gen Female 53745 23717 SC Male 8385 4034 SC Female 7745 5627 ST Male 2279 1356 ST Female 4379 2764 ECE OBC Male 18423 5337 OBC Female 19129 8746 EWS Male 6001 1988 EWS Female 14647 2602 Gen Male 46929 16619 Gen Female 34148 19935 SC Male 6388 3709 SC Female 10179 4988 ST Male 2787 1599 ST Female 3076 2208 ME OBC Male 21394 7332 OBC Female 38025 12791 EWS Male 9644 3110 EWS Female 10954 - Gen Male 52423 24080 Gen Female 64112 34853 SC Male 8400 4370 SC Female 8086 5814 ST Male 2516 1665 ST Female 4321 3099





HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank

JEE Main 2020 exam dates are September 1 to 6. As many as 953473 students have registered for the exam the results of which will be declared on September 11.