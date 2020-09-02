NIT Raipur: Know Previous Year JEE Main Cutoff
Candidates wishing to apply to the National Institute of Technology, Raipur can refer to the previous years’ JEE Main cutoff for NIT Raipur to get an idea about the JEE Main rank they need to get a seat. JEE Main Cutoff for NIT Raipur is released in the form of opening and closing ranks by JoSAA after each round. The cutoff is the minimum rank at which admission is allotted. Ranks higher than the minimum cutoff rank should be secured by the candidate to have greater chances of getting a seat.
Various factors are considered by the authorities while determining the cutoff ranks. Few of the factors are listed below:
Previous year’s cutoff trends
Number of candidates appeared for the exam
Availability of seats at NIT Raipur
The difficulty level of the exam
Category of Candidate
The preference of colleges given by the candidate during the counselling process also plays a major role in determining the admission chances of a student.
In order to make a good choice, candidates must check the previous years’ JEE Main cutoff of NIT Raipur for the branches they are interested in. The details of NIT Raipur JEE Main cutoff is given in the table below.
JEE Main 2019 cutoff for NIT Raipur
Course
Category
HS- CR
OS- CR
CSE
OBC Male
10075
3697
OBC Female
6579
5831
EWS Male
3217
1328
EWS Female
-
1929
Gen Male
20432
11571
Gen Female
25197
14910
SC Male
4022
1997
SC Female
4642
2931
ST Male
1629
944
ST Female
1472
1496
EE
OBC Male
18118
6987
OBC Female
21824
9505
EWS Male
7286
2847
EWS Female
-
4156
Gen Male
51362
22120
Gen Female
53745
23717
SC Male
8385
4034
SC Female
7745
5627
ST Male
2279
1356
ST Female
4379
2764
ECE
OBC Male
18423
5337
OBC Female
19129
8746
EWS Male
6001
1988
EWS Female
14647
2602
Gen Male
46929
16619
Gen Female
34148
19935
SC Male
6388
3709
SC Female
10179
4988
ST Male
2787
1599
ST Female
3076
2208
ME
OBC Male
21394
7332
OBC Female
38025
12791
EWS Male
9644
3110
EWS Female
10954
-
Gen Male
52423
24080
Gen Female
64112
34853
SC Male
8400
4370
SC Female
8086
5814
ST Male
2516
1665
ST Female
4321
3099
HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank
JEE Main 2020 exam dates are September 1 to 6. As many as 953473 students have registered for the exam the results of which will be declared on September 11.