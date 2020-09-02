NIT Raipur: Know Previous Year JEE Main Cutoff

JEE Main Cutoff for NIT Raipur is released in the form of opening and closing ranks by JoSAA after each round. The cutoff is the minimum rank at which admission is allotted.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Sep 2, 2020 2:55 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIT Delhi Establishes School of Artificial Intelligence, PhD Program To Begin From January 2021
NIT Calicut: Know Previous Year JEE Main Cutoff
JNU To Accept Application For MBA, MPhil And PhD Under JRF Till September 21
DU Exams: High Court Directs Railways To Assist Students With Disabilities To Travel To Delhi
Delhi University's Registration Process Ends; Varsity Receives Highest Number Of Applications In Three Years
JNU Extends Date Of Registration For Monsoon Semester Till September 4
NIT Raipur: Know Previous Year JEE Main Cutoff
NIT Raipur: Know Previous year JEE Main Cutoff
New Delhi:

Candidates wishing to apply to the National Institute of Technology, Raipur can refer to the previous years’ JEE Main cutoff for NIT Raipur to get an idea about the JEE Main rank they need to get a seat. JEE Main Cutoff for NIT Raipur is released in the form of opening and closing ranks by JoSAA after each round. The cutoff is the minimum rank at which admission is allotted. Ranks higher than the minimum cutoff rank should be secured by the candidate to have greater chances of getting a seat.

Various factors are considered by the authorities while determining the cutoff ranks. Few of the factors are listed below:

  • Previous year’s cutoff trends

  • Number of candidates appeared for the exam

  • Availability of seats at NIT Raipur

  • The difficulty level of the exam

  • Category of Candidate

The preference of colleges given by the candidate during the counselling process also plays a major role in determining the admission chances of a student.

In order to make a good choice, candidates must check the previous years’ JEE Main cutoff of NIT Raipur for the branches they are interested in. The details of NIT Raipur JEE Main cutoff is given in the table below.

JEE Main 2019 cutoff for NIT Raipur


Course

Category

HS- CR

OS- CR

CSE

OBC Male

10075

3697

OBC Female

6579

5831

EWS Male

3217

1328

EWS Female

-

1929

Gen Male

20432

11571

Gen Female

25197

14910

SC Male

4022

1997

SC Female

4642

2931

ST Male

1629

944

ST Female

1472

1496

EE

OBC Male

18118

6987

OBC Female

21824

9505

EWS Male

7286

2847

EWS Female

-

4156

Gen Male

51362

22120

Gen Female

53745

23717

SC Male

8385

4034

SC Female

7745

5627

ST Male

2279

1356

ST Female

4379

2764

ECE

OBC Male

18423

5337

OBC Female

19129

8746

EWS Male

6001

1988

EWS Female

14647

2602

Gen Male

46929

16619

Gen Female

34148

19935

SC Male

6388

3709

SC Female

10179

4988

ST Male

2787

1599

ST Female

3076

2208

ME

OBC Male

21394

7332

OBC Female

38025

12791

EWS Male

9644

3110

EWS Female

10954

-

Gen Male

52423

24080

Gen Female

64112

34853

SC Male

8400

4370

SC Female

8086

5814

ST Male

2516

1665

ST Female

4321

3099


HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank

JEE Main 2020 exam dates are September 1 to 6. As many as 953473 students have registered for the exam the results of which will be declared on September 11.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2020 JEE Main Exam JEE Main Cut off
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Exam Live Updates: First Shift Over For BTech Paper, Second Shift To Begin At 3 PM
Live | JEE Main Exam Live Updates: First Shift Over For BTech Paper, Second Shift To Begin At 3 PM
JEE Main 2020 BTech Paper Analysis: “Lengthy Questions”, Says Expert
JEE Main 2020 BTech Paper Analysis: “Lengthy Questions”, Says Expert
IIT Delhi Establishes School of Artificial Intelligence, PhD Program To Begin From January 2021
IIT Delhi Establishes School of Artificial Intelligence, PhD Program To Begin From January 2021
Return Full Fee To Students Withdrawing Admission Before November 10: AICTE To Institutions
Return Full Fee To Students Withdrawing Admission Before November 10: AICTE To Institutions
IGNOU Introduces PG Diploma In Animal Welfare In Open And Distance Learning
IGNOU Introduces PG Diploma In Animal Welfare In Open And Distance Learning
.......................... Advertisement ..........................