NIT Raipur: JEE Main Previous Year’s BTech Cut-Off

Candidates seeking admission into NIT Raipur can refer to the previous year’s cut-off to understand the trends.

Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Jun 4, 2021 3:06 pm IST

NIT Raipur: Check JEE Main last year's cut-off
New Delhi:

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur is one of the popular choices amongst engineering aspirants. NIT Raipur offers a four-year B.Tech course at the undergraduate level. The institute offers admission to B.Tech programmes based on JEE Main rank, followed by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling. NIT Raipur announces institute-specific qualifying cut-off after the declaration of JEE Main result for the seat allotment process. The cut-off is decided on the basis of factors such as the difficulty level of JEE Main exam, seats available, the number of applicants, etc.

The JEE Main cut-off is the last rank at which admission closes. The cut-offs are institute and branch-specific and divided into gender and various categories such as SC, ST, OBC, PwD, etc.

For higher chances of admission, candidates should meet the JEE Main cut-off determined by the authorities.

Candidates seeking admission into NIT Raipur can refer to the previous year’s cut-off provided below to understand the cutoff trends and have an idea about their chances of admission.

JEE Main 2020 Cut-Off For NIT Raipur

Course

Category

HS-CR

OS-CR

CSE

Gen Male

18745

10405

Gen Female

30412

15431

EWS Male

5799

1850

EWS Female

9635

2591

OBC Male

8331

3327

OBC Female

16417

7602

SC Male

5106

2071

SC Female

3105

2779

ST Male

1388

919

ST Female

1531

1499

ECE

Gen Male

37155

17069

Gen Female

38630

23398

EWS Male

10517

2831

EWS Female

16878

3917

OBC Male

17199

5156

OBC Female

30636

9918

SC Male

10299

3767

SC Female

15243

5209

ST Male

2643

1578

ST Female

2695

-

ME

Gen Male

47955

28571

Gen Female

55122

44185

EWS Male

13540

4924

EWS Female

21539

8052

OBC Male

22803

8813

OBC Female

36332

16868

SC Male

11166

5461

SC Female

16492

6754

ST Male

2404

2106

ST Female

4165

2731

EE

Gen Male

43536

24936

Gen Female

43214

30229

EWS Male

12271

4139

EWS Female

13183

5614

OBC Male

20681

7282

OBC Female

32761

12231

SC Male

10821

4662

SC Female

12843

6399

ST Male

2046

1851

ST Female

2778

1928


HS-CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS-CR: Other State Closing Rank

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the JEE Main 2021 April and May sessions. The Education Ministery will review the Covid situation in the country and announced the schedule for both of these sessions soon.

JEE Main 2021
