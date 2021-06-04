NIT Raipur: JEE Main Previous Year’s BTech Cut-Off

NIT Raipur: Check JEE Main last year's cut-off

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur is one of the popular choices amongst engineering aspirants. NIT Raipur offers a four-year B.Tech course at the undergraduate level. The institute offers admission to B.Tech programmes based on JEE Main rank, followed by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling. NIT Raipur announces institute-specific qualifying cut-off after the declaration of JEE Main result for the seat allotment process. The cut-off is decided on the basis of factors such as the difficulty level of JEE Main exam, seats available, the number of applicants, etc.

Recommended: Know all about JEE Main. Click Here | Improve Your Score with JEE Main Rank Booster. Know More

The JEE Main cut-off is the last rank at which admission closes. The cut-offs are institute and branch-specific and divided into gender and various categories such as SC, ST, OBC, PwD, etc.

For higher chances of admission, candidates should meet the JEE Main cut-off determined by the authorities.

Candidates seeking admission into NIT Raipur can refer to the previous year’s cut-off provided below to understand the cutoff trends and have an idea about their chances of admission.

JEE Main 2020 Cut-Off For NIT Raipur

Course Category HS-CR OS-CR CSE Gen Male 18745 10405 Gen Female 30412 15431 EWS Male 5799 1850 EWS Female 9635 2591 OBC Male 8331 3327 OBC Female 16417 7602 SC Male 5106 2071 SC Female 3105 2779 ST Male 1388 919 ST Female 1531 1499 ECE Gen Male 37155 17069 Gen Female 38630 23398 EWS Male 10517 2831 EWS Female 16878 3917 OBC Male 17199 5156 OBC Female 30636 9918 SC Male 10299 3767 SC Female 15243 5209 ST Male 2643 1578 ST Female 2695 - ME Gen Male 47955 28571 Gen Female 55122 44185 EWS Male 13540 4924 EWS Female 21539 8052 OBC Male 22803 8813 OBC Female 36332 16868 SC Male 11166 5461 SC Female 16492 6754 ST Male 2404 2106 ST Female 4165 2731 EE Gen Male 43536 24936 Gen Female 43214 30229 EWS Male 12271 4139 EWS Female 13183 5614 OBC Male 20681 7282 OBC Female 32761 12231 SC Male 10821 4662 SC Female 12843 6399 ST Male 2046 1851 ST Female 2778 1928





HS-CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS-CR: Other State Closing Rank

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the JEE Main 2021 April and May sessions. The Education Ministery will review the Covid situation in the country and announced the schedule for both of these sessions soon.