NIT Raipur: JEE Main Previous Year’s BTech Cut-Off
National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur is one of the popular choices amongst engineering aspirants. NIT Raipur offers a four-year B.Tech course at the undergraduate level. The institute offers admission to B.Tech programmes based on JEE Main rank, followed by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling. NIT Raipur announces institute-specific qualifying cut-off after the declaration of JEE Main result for the seat allotment process. The cut-off is decided on the basis of factors such as the difficulty level of JEE Main exam, seats available, the number of applicants, etc.
The JEE Main cut-off is the last rank at which admission closes. The cut-offs are institute and branch-specific and divided into gender and various categories such as SC, ST, OBC, PwD, etc.
For higher chances of admission, candidates should meet the JEE Main cut-off determined by the authorities.
Candidates seeking admission into NIT Raipur can refer to the previous year’s cut-off provided below to understand the cutoff trends and have an idea about their chances of admission.
JEE Main 2020 Cut-Off For NIT Raipur
Course
Category
HS-CR
OS-CR
CSE
Gen Male
18745
10405
Gen Female
30412
15431
EWS Male
5799
1850
EWS Female
9635
2591
OBC Male
8331
3327
OBC Female
16417
7602
SC Male
5106
2071
SC Female
3105
2779
ST Male
1388
919
ST Female
1531
1499
ECE
Gen Male
37155
17069
Gen Female
38630
23398
EWS Male
10517
2831
EWS Female
16878
3917
OBC Male
17199
5156
OBC Female
30636
9918
SC Male
10299
3767
SC Female
15243
5209
ST Male
2643
1578
ST Female
2695
-
ME
Gen Male
47955
28571
Gen Female
55122
44185
EWS Male
13540
4924
EWS Female
21539
8052
OBC Male
22803
8813
OBC Female
36332
16868
SC Male
11166
5461
SC Female
16492
6754
ST Male
2404
2106
ST Female
4165
2731
EE
Gen Male
43536
24936
Gen Female
43214
30229
EWS Male
12271
4139
EWS Female
13183
5614
OBC Male
20681
7282
OBC Female
32761
12231
SC Male
10821
4662
SC Female
12843
6399
ST Male
2046
1851
ST Female
2778
1928
HS-CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS-CR: Other State Closing Rank
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the JEE Main 2021 April and May sessions. The Education Ministery will review the Covid situation in the country and announced the schedule for both of these sessions soon.