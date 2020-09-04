NIT Puducherry: Know Previous Year’s JEE Main Cut Off

NIT Puducherry: Know Previous Year’s JEE Main Cutoff

JEE Main qualified students would find NIT Puducherry JEE Main cutoff useful to check their chances of admission. NIT Puducheery JEE Main cutoff are the ranks at which admissions closed at the institute for the b.Tech programmes.

JEE Main 2020 of NIT Puducherry is determined by the number of applicants for the admissions, seats available, JEE Main difficulty levels and such. Declared by JoSAA at the end of each round of counselling, the NIT Puducherry JEE Main cutoff varies for the category of students, gender and even the branch depending upon its popularity.

The JEE Main cutoff for NIT Puducherry for 2019 is provided below for both home state and other state quotas for all categories and popular branches.

JEE Main 2019 cutoff for NIT Puducherry





Course Category HS- CR OS- CR CSE OBC Male 56609 4627 OBC Female 56280 6128 EWS Male - - EWS Female - - Gen Male 134522 15164 Gen Female 115837 19176 SC Male 22789 2396 SC Female 24478 3350 ST Male - 1272 ST Female - - ECE OBC Male 66084 6263 OBC Female 52603 7148 EWS Male - - EWS Female - - Gen Male 166930 19231 Gen Female 68357 21191 SC Male 33400 3994 SC Female 14876 3842 ST Male - 1796 ST Female - - ME OBC Male 81971 8352 OBC Female 86148 11656 EWS Male - - EWS Female - - Gen Male 188436 25044 Gen Female 193653 34225 SC Male 23862 3906 SC Female - 5637 ST Male 4138 2099 ST Female - - EEE OBC Male 96113 8127 OBC Female 91163 9629 EWS Male - - EWS Female - - Gen Male 217380 26479 Gen Female 196448 26447 SC Male 34504 4630 SC Female 20575 5065 ST Male 13743 1804 ST Female - 2139





HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS-CR: Other State Closing Rank

JEE Main is a computer based test held for admissions to 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 GFTIs. Held by NTA twice a year, the better of the two scores of the test is used for admission purposes.