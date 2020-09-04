  • Home
NIT Puducherry: Know Previous Year's JEE Main Cut Off

JEE Main qualified students would find NIT Puducherry JEE Main cutoff useful to check their chances of admission.

New Delhi:

JEE Main qualified students would find NIT Puducherry JEE Main cutoff useful to check their chances of admission. NIT Puducheery JEE Main cutoff are the ranks at which admissions closed at the institute for the b.Tech programmes.

JEE Main 2020 of NIT Puducherry is determined by the number of applicants for the admissions, seats available, JEE Main difficulty levels and such. Declared by JoSAA at the end of each round of counselling, the NIT Puducherry JEE Main cutoff varies for the category of students, gender and even the branch depending upon its popularity.

The JEE Main cutoff for NIT Puducherry for 2019 is provided below for both home state and other state quotas for all categories and popular branches.

JEE Main 2019 cutoff for NIT Puducherry


Course

Category

HS- CR

OS- CR

CSE

OBC Male

56609

4627

OBC Female

56280

6128

EWS Male

-

-

EWS Female

-

-

Gen Male

134522

15164

Gen Female

115837

19176

SC Male

22789

2396

SC Female

24478

3350

ST Male

-

1272

ST Female

-

-

ECE

OBC Male

66084

6263

OBC Female

52603

7148

EWS Male

-

-

EWS Female

-

-

Gen Male

166930

19231

Gen Female

68357

21191

SC Male

33400

3994

SC Female

14876

3842

ST Male

-

1796

ST Female

-

-

ME

OBC Male

81971

8352

OBC Female

86148

11656

EWS Male

-

-

EWS Female

-

-

Gen Male

188436

25044

Gen Female

193653

34225

SC Male

23862

3906

SC Female

-

5637

ST Male

4138

2099

ST Female

-

-

EEE

OBC Male

96113

8127

OBC Female

91163

9629

EWS Male

-

-

EWS Female

-

-

Gen Male

217380

26479

Gen Female

196448

26447

SC Male

34504

4630

SC Female

20575

5065

ST Male

13743

1804

ST Female

-

2139


HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS-CR: Other State Closing Rank

JEE Main is a computer based test held for admissions to 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 GFTIs. Held by NTA twice a year, the better of the two scores of the test is used for admission purposes.

