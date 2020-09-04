NIT Puducherry: Know Previous Year’s JEE Main Cut Off
JEE Main qualified students would find NIT Puducherry JEE Main cutoff useful to check their chances of admission. NIT Puducheery JEE Main cutoff are the ranks at which admissions closed at the institute for the b.Tech programmes.
JEE Main 2020 of NIT Puducherry is determined by the number of applicants for the admissions, seats available, JEE Main difficulty levels and such. Declared by JoSAA at the end of each round of counselling, the NIT Puducherry JEE Main cutoff varies for the category of students, gender and even the branch depending upon its popularity.
The JEE Main cutoff for NIT Puducherry for 2019 is provided below for both home state and other state quotas for all categories and popular branches.
JEE Main 2019 cutoff for NIT Puducherry
Course
Category
HS- CR
OS- CR
CSE
OBC Male
56609
4627
OBC Female
56280
6128
EWS Male
-
-
EWS Female
-
-
Gen Male
134522
15164
Gen Female
115837
19176
SC Male
22789
2396
SC Female
24478
3350
ST Male
-
1272
ST Female
-
-
ECE
OBC Male
66084
6263
OBC Female
52603
7148
EWS Male
-
-
EWS Female
-
-
Gen Male
166930
19231
Gen Female
68357
21191
SC Male
33400
3994
SC Female
14876
3842
ST Male
-
1796
ST Female
-
-
ME
OBC Male
81971
8352
OBC Female
86148
11656
EWS Male
-
-
EWS Female
-
-
Gen Male
188436
25044
Gen Female
193653
34225
SC Male
23862
3906
SC Female
-
5637
ST Male
4138
2099
ST Female
-
-
EEE
OBC Male
96113
8127
OBC Female
91163
9629
EWS Male
-
-
EWS Female
-
-
Gen Male
217380
26479
Gen Female
196448
26447
SC Male
34504
4630
SC Female
20575
5065
ST Male
13743
1804
ST Female
-
2139
HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS-CR: Other State Closing Rank
JEE Main is a computer based test held for admissions to 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 GFTIs. Held by NTA twice a year, the better of the two scores of the test is used for admission purposes.