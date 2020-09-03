NIT Patna: Know Previous Year JEE Main Cutoff
The closing ranks which get seat allotment is JEE Main cutoff for NIT Patna. In NITs, 50 percent of seats are reserved for home-state candidates and 50 percent of the seats are reserved for other state candidates.
The closing ranks which get seat allotment is JEE Main cutoff for NIT Patna. The institute offers the following Bachelor of technology courses: Computer Science Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Information Technology, Mechanical Engineering.
The authorities will also consider some of the other factors while determining cutoffs. Few of the factors are mentioned below:
The difficulty level of the exam
Availability of seats
Number of candidates
Previous years’ cutoff trends
Since NIT Patna JEE Main 2020 cutoff will be declared after counselling, candidates can in the meantime refer to the previous years’ cutoff to have an idea about their chances to get admission.
JEE Main 2019 cutoff for NIT Patna
Course
Category
HS-CR
OS-CR
CSE
OBC Male
4531
4610
OBC Female
8392
8146
EWS Male
2173
2045
EWS Female
5287
2806
Gen Male
16347
13638
Gen Female
24847
19565
SC Male
3377
2381
SC Female
4561
3734
ST Male
1342
1500
ST Female
5896
1626
EE
OBC Male
7378
7873
OBC Female
11881
13254
EWS Male
3846
3511
EWS Female
5559
4433
Gen Male
27772
25666
Gen Female
33419
32639
SC Male
4655
4491
SC Female
8007
6919
ST Male
2284
1867
ST Female
6777
2533
ECE
OBC Male
6492
6228
OBC Female
10917
10159
EWS Male
3476
2623
EWS Female
5429
4119
Gen Male
23387
20697
Gen Female
31200
27991
SC Male
6511
4506
SC Female
7823
5715
ST Male
3097
2067
ST Female
3349
2218
ME
OBC Male
8268
8273
OBC Female
15210
16199
EWS Male
4137
3692
EWS Female
6342
5359
Gen Male
30010
27050
Gen Female
44912
41730
SC Male
6240
4810
SC Female
8393
8040
ST Male
3026
1936
ST Female
9057
3340
HS-CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank