NIT Patna: Know Previous Year JEE Main Cutoff

The closing ranks which get seat allotment is JEE Main cutoff for NIT Patna. In NITs, 50 percent of seats are reserved for home-state candidates and 50 percent of the seats are reserved for other state candidates.

The closing ranks which get seat allotment is JEE Main cutoff for NIT Patna. The institute offers the following Bachelor of technology courses: Computer Science Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Information Technology, Mechanical Engineering.

NIT Patna JEE Main cutoff ranks will vary depending upon the category and course opted by the candidates during the counselling process. Cutoffs will also vary according to the state quota of the candidates. In NITs, 50 percent of seats are reserved for home-state candidates and 50 percent of the seats are reserved for other state candidates.

The authorities will also consider some of the other factors while determining cutoffs. Few of the factors are mentioned below:

  • The difficulty level of the exam

  • Availability of seats

  • Number of candidates

  • Previous years’ cutoff trends

Since NIT Patna JEE Main 2020 cutoff will be declared after counselling, candidates can in the meantime refer to the previous years’ cutoff to have an idea about their chances to get admission.

JEE Main 2019 cutoff for NIT Patna


Course

Category

HS-CR

OS-CR

CSE

OBC Male

4531

4610

OBC Female

8392

8146

EWS Male

2173

2045

EWS Female

5287

2806

Gen Male

16347

13638

Gen Female

24847

19565

SC Male

3377

2381

SC Female

4561

3734

ST Male

1342

1500

ST Female

5896

1626

EE

OBC Male

7378

7873

OBC Female

11881

13254

EWS Male

3846

3511

EWS Female

5559

4433

Gen Male

27772

25666

Gen Female

33419

32639

SC Male

4655

4491

SC Female

8007

6919

ST Male

2284

1867

ST Female

6777

2533

ECE

OBC Male

6492

6228

OBC Female

10917

10159

EWS Male

3476

2623

EWS Female

5429

4119

Gen Male

23387

20697

Gen Female

31200

27991

SC Male

6511

4506

SC Female

7823

5715

ST Male

3097

2067

ST Female

3349

2218

ME

OBC Male

8268

8273

OBC Female

15210

16199

EWS Male

4137

3692

EWS Female

6342

5359

Gen Male

30010

27050

Gen Female

44912

41730

SC Male

6240

4810

SC Female

8393

8040

ST Male

3026

1936

ST Female

9057

3340


HS-CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank

