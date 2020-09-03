NIT Patna: Know Previous Year JEE Main Cutoff

The closing ranks which get seat allotment is JEE Main cutoff for NIT Patna. The institute offers the following Bachelor of technology courses: Computer Science Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Information Technology, Mechanical Engineering.

NIT Patna JEE Main cutoff ranks will vary depending upon the category and course opted by the candidates during the counselling process. Cutoffs will also vary according to the state quota of the candidates. In NITs, 50 percent of seats are reserved for home-state candidates and 50 percent of the seats are reserved for other state candidates.

The authorities will also consider some of the other factors while determining cutoffs. Few of the factors are mentioned below:

The difficulty level of the exam

Availability of seats

Number of candidates

Previous years’ cutoff trends

Since NIT Patna JEE Main 2020 cutoff will be declared after counselling, candidates can in the meantime refer to the previous years’ cutoff to have an idea about their chances to get admission.

JEE Main 2019 cutoff for NIT Patna





Course Category HS-CR OS-CR CSE OBC Male 4531 4610 OBC Female 8392 8146 EWS Male 2173 2045 EWS Female 5287 2806 Gen Male 16347 13638 Gen Female 24847 19565 SC Male 3377 2381 SC Female 4561 3734 ST Male 1342 1500 ST Female 5896 1626 EE OBC Male 7378 7873 OBC Female 11881 13254 EWS Male 3846 3511 EWS Female 5559 4433 Gen Male 27772 25666 Gen Female 33419 32639 SC Male 4655 4491 SC Female 8007 6919 ST Male 2284 1867 ST Female 6777 2533 ECE OBC Male 6492 6228 OBC Female 10917 10159 EWS Male 3476 2623 EWS Female 5429 4119 Gen Male 23387 20697 Gen Female 31200 27991 SC Male 6511 4506 SC Female 7823 5715 ST Male 3097 2067 ST Female 3349 2218 ME OBC Male 8268 8273 OBC Female 15210 16199 EWS Male 4137 3692 EWS Female 6342 5359 Gen Male 30010 27050 Gen Female 44912 41730 SC Male 6240 4810 SC Female 8393 8040 ST Male 3026 1936 ST Female 9057 3340





HS-CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank