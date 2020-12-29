NIT Jalandhar: Union Education Minister Attends Foundation Ceremony Of Students Hostel

NIT Jalandhar holds foundation ceremony of students hostel

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ attended the foundation ceremony of the students hostel in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jalandhar in a virtual mode. The Education Minister also inaugurated a new academic building and students activity centre situated within the institute. The virtual ceremony was also attended by the Education Minister of State Sanjay Dhotre.

The new hostel has been created to accommodate more students who are undertaking courses started by the government in the past few years. It will be built in two phases-- in the first phase the hostel will have 288 rooms for 576 students and in the second phase it will have 498 rooms to accommodate 996 students.

While highlighting the features of the new students activity centre, Mr Pokhriyal said, “You have used advanced technology to host various activities including classical singing, dance, and sports activities-- both indoor and outdoor”.

As part of the Unnat Bharat scheme, NIT Jodhpur has adopted 10 villages. Mr Pokhriyal lauded the institute for the same as he said,“You must have collaborated with the neighbouring villages as part of the Unnat Bharat scheme to help in the development of underprivileged people”.

The new students activity centre provides various facilities for students, teachers and other staff members. It has indoor gymnasium, games, yoga halls, research activity centres, computer centres and guest halls.

Professor Lalit Kumar Awasthi, Director, NIT Jalandhar spoke about the upcoming hostels and activity centre. He said, “NIT Jalandhar has started making changes in its education system to align with the National Education Policy (NEP). We will be following all the instructions of the Ministry of Education and continue to progress”.

Yesterday, NIT Jalandhar held its online convocation ceremony in where Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe, head of All India Council of Technical Education (ACTE) distributed degrees to 5,000 students.