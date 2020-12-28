NIT Jalandhar Convocation Day: AICTE Head Distributed Degrees To 5,000 Students

NIT Jalandhar holds convocation day

Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology(NIT) Jalandhar organised its 16th convocation ceremony in a virtual mode. Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) attended the event as the chief guest and distributed degrees to the passing-out postgraduate engineering, management and research students. A total of 608 BTech degrees, 72 MSc degrees, 15 MBA degrees and 30 PhD degrees were distributed at NIT convocation ceremony.

Professor Sahasrabudhe addressed the NIT Jalandhar students during the ceremony as he talked about the new National Education Policy (NEP-2020). He said, “There are several shortcomings in the current education system of the country. The new National Education Policy has been formulated after consultations with various subject-matter experts. The aim of this new policy is to ensure a uniform educational system across the country and give lifelong opportunities to learn”.

Director of NIT Jalandhar, Professor Lalit Kumar noted that the number of graduating students have increased from 2,500 in 2020 to 5,000 this year. He further congratulated the outgoing students.

Sanjay Dhotre congratulated all the NIT Jalandhar students as he said, “A new world of opportunities awaits you and I’m sure you all will put in your best efforts to utilise them to the fullest”.

Various high-achieving students of Btech, MBA and PhD also received medals and certificates.