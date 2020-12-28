  • Home
  • Education
  • NIT Jalandhar Convocation Day: AICTE Head Distributed Degrees To 5,000 Students

NIT Jalandhar Convocation Day: AICTE Head Distributed Degrees To 5,000 Students

Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology(NIT) Jalandhar organised its 16th convocation ceremony in a virtual mode.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 28, 2020 9:37 am IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

DU Third Special Cut-Off List 2020 Released; Check Here
DU Releases 3rd Special Cut Off List For Science Courses
Jharkhand Chief Minister To Address India Conference At Harvard University
IP University Begins Registration For Second Round Of Spot Counselling
Jadavpur University: Minister Urges Students To Stop Gheraoing Varsity Authorities
IP University To Start Second Round Of Spot Counselling; Registration Begins Tomorrow
NIT Jalandhar Convocation Day: AICTE Head Distributed Degrees To 5,000 Students
NIT Jalandhar holds convocation day
New Delhi:

Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology(NIT) Jalandhar organised its 16th convocation ceremony in a virtual mode. Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) attended the event as the chief guest and distributed degrees to the passing-out postgraduate engineering, management and research students. A total of 608 BTech degrees, 72 MSc degrees, 15 MBA degrees and 30 PhD degrees were distributed at NIT convocation ceremony.

Professor Sahasrabudhe addressed the NIT Jalandhar students during the ceremony as he talked about the new National Education Policy (NEP-2020). He said, “There are several shortcomings in the current education system of the country. The new National Education Policy has been formulated after consultations with various subject-matter experts. The aim of this new policy is to ensure a uniform educational system across the country and give lifelong opportunities to learn”.

Director of NIT Jalandhar, Professor Lalit Kumar noted that the number of graduating students have increased from 2,500 in 2020 to 5,000 this year. He further congratulated the outgoing students.

Sanjay Dhotre congratulated all the NIT Jalandhar students as he said, “A new world of opportunities awaits you and I’m sure you all will put in your best efforts to utilise them to the fullest”.

Various high-achieving students of Btech, MBA and PhD also received medals and certificates.

Click here for more Education News
Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar AICTE Chairman Anil D Sahasrabudhe
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CLAT 2021: Subject-Wise Books For Law Entrance Examination Candidates
CLAT 2021: Subject-Wise Books For Law Entrance Examination Candidates
AIMA To Conduct MAT Entrance Examination Today For MBA Aspirants
AIMA To Conduct MAT Entrance Examination Today For MBA Aspirants
Sikh Gurus' History Will Be Included In School Syllabus: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister
Sikh Gurus' History Will Be Included In School Syllabus: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister
Ramesh Pokhriyal To Address NIT Goa, VNIT Nagpur Convocations Tomorrow
Ramesh Pokhriyal To Address NIT Goa, VNIT Nagpur Convocations Tomorrow
Karnataka PGCET 2020 Mock Allotment Result Announced @Kea.kar.nic.in
Karnataka PGCET 2020 Mock Allotment Result Announced @Kea.kar.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................