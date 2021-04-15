NIT Hamirpur Asks Students To Vacate Hostels As 19 Test Positive For COVID-19

Image credit: Shutterstock 19 NIT Hamirpur students tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two days, college authorities said (representational photo)

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur has asked its students, barring those from faraway places, to vacate hostels after 19 of them tested positive for coronavirus in the past two days, college authorities said.

They said the students have been instructed to leave the campus within three-four days as the situation is not conducive for them to stay on the premises.

While six students tested positive Wednesday, 13 got positive report Thursday, officials said, creating a scare on the campus.

At a meeting Thursday, NIT authorities decided to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the district administration so that there was no further spread of the virus on the campus.

NIT director Prof. Lalit Awasthy said the students from faraway places could stay on the campus if they wanted but for others, instructions have been issued to vacate the hostels.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Debasweta Banik said that instructions have been issued to the health department to conduct mass sampling of students and other living on the campus.

The DC said that the district administration was doing its best to contain the virus.