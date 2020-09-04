NIT Goa: Know Previous Year's JEE Main Cut Off

NIT Goa JEE Main cutoff indicates the opening and closing ranks for the B.Tech programs offered by the institute.

Live
New Delhi:

NIT Goa JEE Main cutoff indicates the opening and closing ranks for the B.Tech programs offered by the institute. The cutoff is arrived at after considering factors like the number of candidates who have applied to NIT Goa, their JEE Main performance, category, gender, previous year cutoff trends, the difficulty level of JEE Main etc.

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) releases JEE Main cutoff for admission into NITs, IIITs, GFTIs. The cutoff is released on the official website of JoSAA for all seven rounds of counselling with the cutoff released after every round of seat allotment. An idea of the previous years’ cutoff allows candidates to understand their chances and apply accordingly. Past years’ JEE Main cutoff for NIT Goa is mentioned below for the reference of candidates.


JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for NIT Goa


Course

Category

HS-CR

OS-CR

CSE

OBC Male

24804

3444

OBC Female

31997

7892

EWS Male

-

-

EWS Female

-

-

Gen Male

34467

10587

Gen Female

55718

15879

SC Male

32114

924

SC Female

-

-

ST Male

12633

626

ST Female

-

-

ECE

OBC Male

49981

5465

OBC Female

53533

8726

EWS Male

-

-

EWS Female

-

-

Gen Male

45401

15614

Gen Female

69375

23363

SC Male

29136

3504

SC Female

-

-

ST Male

3710

1562

ST Female

-

-

ME

OBC Male

60750

7251

OBC Female

45845

13653

EWS Male

-

-

EWS Female

-

-

Gen Male

74472

21230

Gen Female

74330

28158

SC Male

18378

3311

SC Female

-

6697

ST Male

14759

1508

ST Female

-

1508

EEE

OBC Male

93341

6432

OBC Female

85845

9069

EWS Male

-

-

EWS Female

-

-

Gen Male

58166

18951

Gen Female

78689

21873

SC Male

36734

3990

SC Female

-

-

ST Male

14770

1054

ST Female

-

1631


HS-CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS-CR: Other State Closing Rank

B.Tech admissions at NIT Goa is through the common JoSAA counselling to be held in October. Students who qualify in JEE Main can apply for the same.

