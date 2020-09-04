NIT Goa: Know Previous Year's JEE Main Cut Off
NIT Goa JEE Main cutoff indicates the opening and closing ranks for the B.Tech programs offered by the institute.
NIT Goa JEE Main cutoff indicates the opening and closing ranks for the B.Tech programs offered by the institute. The cutoff is arrived at after considering factors like the number of candidates who have applied to NIT Goa, their JEE Main performance, category, gender, previous year cutoff trends, the difficulty level of JEE Main etc.
Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) releases JEE Main cutoff for admission into NITs, IIITs, GFTIs. The cutoff is released on the official website of JoSAA for all seven rounds of counselling with the cutoff released after every round of seat allotment. An idea of the previous years’ cutoff allows candidates to understand their chances and apply accordingly. Past years’ JEE Main cutoff for NIT Goa is mentioned below for the reference of candidates.
JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for NIT Goa
Course
Category
HS-CR
OS-CR
CSE
OBC Male
24804
3444
OBC Female
31997
7892
EWS Male
-
-
EWS Female
-
-
Gen Male
34467
10587
Gen Female
55718
15879
SC Male
32114
924
SC Female
-
-
ST Male
12633
626
ST Female
-
-
ECE
OBC Male
49981
5465
OBC Female
53533
8726
EWS Male
-
-
EWS Female
-
-
Gen Male
45401
15614
Gen Female
69375
23363
SC Male
29136
3504
SC Female
-
-
ST Male
3710
1562
ST Female
-
-
ME
OBC Male
60750
7251
OBC Female
45845
13653
EWS Male
-
-
EWS Female
-
-
Gen Male
74472
21230
Gen Female
74330
28158
SC Male
18378
3311
SC Female
-
6697
ST Male
14759
1508
ST Female
-
1508
EEE
OBC Male
93341
6432
OBC Female
85845
9069
EWS Male
-
-
EWS Female
-
-
Gen Male
58166
18951
Gen Female
78689
21873
SC Male
36734
3990
SC Female
-
-
ST Male
14770
1054
ST Female
-
1631
HS-CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS-CR: Other State Closing Rank
B.Tech admissions at NIT Goa is through the common JoSAA counselling to be held in October. Students who qualify in JEE Main can apply for the same.