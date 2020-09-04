NIT Goa: Know Previous Year's JEE Main Cut Off

NIT Goa: Know Previous Year JEE Main Cutoff

NIT Goa JEE Main cutoff indicates the opening and closing ranks for the B.Tech programs offered by the institute. The cutoff is arrived at after considering factors like the number of candidates who have applied to NIT Goa, their JEE Main performance, category, gender, previous year cutoff trends, the difficulty level of JEE Main etc.

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) releases JEE Main cutoff for admission into NITs, IIITs, GFTIs. The cutoff is released on the official website of JoSAA for all seven rounds of counselling with the cutoff released after every round of seat allotment. An idea of the previous years’ cutoff allows candidates to understand their chances and apply accordingly. Past years’ JEE Main cutoff for NIT Goa is mentioned below for the reference of candidates.





JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for NIT Goa





Course Category HS-CR OS-CR CSE OBC Male 24804 3444 OBC Female 31997 7892 EWS Male - - EWS Female - - Gen Male 34467 10587 Gen Female 55718 15879 SC Male 32114 924 SC Female - - ST Male 12633 626 ST Female - - ECE OBC Male 49981 5465 OBC Female 53533 8726 EWS Male - - EWS Female - - Gen Male 45401 15614 Gen Female 69375 23363 SC Male 29136 3504 SC Female - - ST Male 3710 1562 ST Female - - ME OBC Male 60750 7251 OBC Female 45845 13653 EWS Male - - EWS Female - - Gen Male 74472 21230 Gen Female 74330 28158 SC Male 18378 3311 SC Female - 6697 ST Male 14759 1508 ST Female - 1508 EEE OBC Male 93341 6432 OBC Female 85845 9069 EWS Male - - EWS Female - - Gen Male 58166 18951 Gen Female 78689 21873 SC Male 36734 3990 SC Female - - ST Male 14770 1054 ST Female - 1631





HS-CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS-CR: Other State Closing Rank

B.Tech admissions at NIT Goa is through the common JoSAA counselling to be held in October. Students who qualify in JEE Main can apply for the same.