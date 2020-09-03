NIT Delhi: Know Previous Year JEE Main Cutoff

JEE Main 2020 cutoff for the National Institute of Technology Delhi denotes the last ranks at which the admissions closed. So, the NIT Delhi JEE Main cutoff for each branch would be dependent on the popularity of the branch as well as the gender and category of the applicant.

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the JEE Main cutoff for each NIT after the conclusion of each round of counselling. JEE Main Cutoff for NIT Delhi will change every year depending on the factors like exam difficulty, seats available, total applicants, gender, category etc.

Students would benefit with choice filling and admission insights with the help of the NIT Delhi JEE Main cutoff. Since the cutoffs are known after seat allotment, the previous year’s JEE Main cutoff of NIT Delhi can be used to decide. Previous years’ JEE Main Cutoff for NIT Delhi is provided below for the reference of candidates.

JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for NIT Delhi





Category All India Closing Rank Delhi (NCT) Chandigarh (UT) Closing Rank CSE OBC Male 2429 5938 OBC Female 6003 12880 Gen Male 7286 10970 Gen Female 10164 19275 SC Male 1298 4291 SC Female 2917 4629 ST Male 403 2085 ST Female 1168 4718 ECE OBC Male 4208 10104 OBC Female 7169 16879 Gen Male 12016 18729 Gen Female 17431 22239 SC Male 2528 6303 SC Female 3176 7615 ST Male 891 3805 ST Female - 4956 EEE OBC Male 5319 11818 OBC Female 9804 17667 Gen Male 15661 24438 Gen Female 19987 32125 SC Male 2903 6346 SC Female 2903 9415 ST Male 1181 2949 ST Female 1426 5288





HS-CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS-CR: Other State Closing Rank

JEE Main exam is a computer-based test held across 660 centres including 8 abroad from September 1 to 6, 2020. Results will be available on September 11.