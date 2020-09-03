NIT Delhi: Know Previous Year JEE Main Cutoff
JEE Main 2020 cutoff for the National Institute of Technology Delhi denotes the last ranks at which the admissions closed. So, the NIT Delhi JEE Main cutoff for each branch would be dependent on the popularity of the branch as well as the gender and category of the applicant.
Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the JEE Main cutoff for each NIT after the conclusion of each round of counselling. JEE Main Cutoff for NIT Delhi will change every year depending on the factors like exam difficulty, seats available, total applicants, gender, category etc.
Students would benefit with choice filling and admission insights with the help of the NIT Delhi JEE Main cutoff. Since the cutoffs are known after seat allotment, the previous year’s JEE Main cutoff of NIT Delhi can be used to decide. Previous years’ JEE Main Cutoff for NIT Delhi is provided below for the reference of candidates.
JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for NIT Delhi
Category
All India Closing Rank
Delhi (NCT) Chandigarh (UT) Closing Rank
CSE
OBC Male
2429
5938
OBC Female
6003
12880
Gen Male
7286
10970
Gen Female
10164
19275
SC Male
1298
4291
SC Female
2917
4629
ST Male
403
2085
ST Female
1168
4718
ECE
OBC Male
4208
10104
OBC Female
7169
16879
Gen Male
12016
18729
Gen Female
17431
22239
SC Male
2528
6303
SC Female
3176
7615
ST Male
891
3805
ST Female
-
4956
EEE
OBC Male
5319
11818
OBC Female
9804
17667
Gen Male
15661
24438
Gen Female
19987
32125
SC Male
2903
6346
SC Female
2903
9415
ST Male
1181
2949
ST Female
1426
5288
HS-CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS-CR: Other State Closing Rank
