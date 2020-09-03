NIT Delhi: Know Previous Year JEE Main Cutoff

JEE Main 2020 cutoff for the National Institute of Technology Delhi denotes the last ranks at which the admissions closed. So, the NIT Delhi JEE Main cutoff for each branch would be dependent on the popularity of the branch as well as the gender and category of the applicant.

Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Sep 3, 2020

New Delhi:

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the JEE Main cutoff for each NIT after the conclusion of each round of counselling. JEE Main Cutoff for NIT Delhi will change every year depending on the factors like exam difficulty, seats available, total applicants, gender, category etc.

Students would benefit with choice filling and admission insights with the help of the NIT Delhi JEE Main cutoff. Since the cutoffs are known after seat allotment, the previous year’s JEE Main cutoff of NIT Delhi can be used to decide. Previous years’ JEE Main Cutoff for NIT Delhi is provided below for the reference of candidates.

JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for NIT Delhi


Category

All India Closing Rank

Delhi (NCT) Chandigarh (UT) Closing Rank

CSE

OBC Male

2429

5938

OBC Female

6003

12880

Gen Male

7286

10970

Gen Female

10164

19275

SC Male

1298

4291

SC Female

2917

4629

ST Male

403

2085

ST Female

1168

4718

ECE

OBC Male

4208

10104

OBC Female

7169

16879

Gen Male

12016

18729

Gen Female

17431

22239

SC Male

2528

6303

SC Female

3176

7615

ST Male

891

3805

ST Female

-

4956

EEE

OBC Male

5319

11818

OBC Female

9804

17667

Gen Male

15661

24438

Gen Female

19987

32125

SC Male

2903

6346

SC Female

2903

9415

ST Male

1181

2949

ST Female

1426

5288


HS-CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS-CR: Other State Closing Rank

JEE Main exam is a computer-based test held across 660 centres including 8 abroad from September 1 to 6, 2020. Results will be available on September 11.

National Institute of Technology Delhi JEE Main Exam JEE Main Cut off
