NIT Calicut: Know Previous Year JEE Main Cutoff

NIT Calicut takes admissions to its B.Tech courses on the basis of JEE Main ranks. The closing ranks at which admissions close is what is generally known as the JEE Main cutoff. The details of the JEE Main cutoff for NIT Calicut will be released after each round of counselling which is held by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). JEE Main cutoff for NIT Calicut will include the opening and closing ranks on the basis of which admission are offered in the various B.Tech programs offered by the institute.

Several factors play an important role in determining the NIT Calicut JEE Main cutoff and these are

Total number of seats available

The number of applicants for each branch

Difficulty level of the JEE Main exam

Previous year cutoff trends

JoSAA will declare JEE Main cutoffs for NIT Calicut for all branches and for each category. Students opting for NIT Calicut can in the meantime use the previous years' JEE Main cutoff ranks to have an idea about their admission chances in NIT Calicut.





JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for NIT Calicut





Course Name Category HS- CR OS- CR EEE OBC Male 7482 3766 OBC Female 9593 5697 EWS Male 6814 1507 EWS Female 13439 1902 Gen Male 22259 11908 Gen Female 29717 15466 SC Male 10201 2217 SC Female 8342 3559 ST Male 17577 905 ST Female 3979 962 ECE OBC Male 4809 2366 OBC Female 7361 4493 EWS Male 4883 995 EWS Female 9092 1450 Gen Male 17059 8378 Gen Female 19452 11676 SC Male 4960 1340 SC Female 8101 2057 ST Male 13425 623 ST Female - 981 ME OBC Male 7658 4217 OBC Female 11627 10465 EWS Male 6647 1684 EWS Female 11064 3100 Gen Male 23778 13855 Gen Female 31832 24443 SC Male 9104 2129 SC Female 13965 5001 ST Male 15912 936 ST Female - 1727 CSE OBC Male 3542 1553 OBC Female 6048 3705 EWS Male 2970 632 EWS Female 5567 978 Gen Male 11022 4820 Gen Female 16162 8265 SC Male 1476 739 SC Female 5526 1452 ST Male 9136 400 ST Female 1897 759





HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank

It is to be noted that cutoff ranks will vary for the home state students and for the outside state students for whom the seat allotment will be in the ratio 50:50.

JEE Main is held twice and is the entrance exam for B.Tech/ B.Arch/ B.Plan admissions at the NITs, IIITs and GFTIs.