NIT Calicut: Know Previous Year JEE Main Cutoff
NIT Calicut takes admissions to its B.Tech courses on the basis of JEE Main ranks. The closing ranks at which admissions close is what is generally known as the JEE Main cutoff. The details of the JEE Main cutoff for NIT Calicut will be released after each round of counselling which is held by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). JEE Main cutoff for NIT Calicut will include the opening and closing ranks on the basis of which admission are offered in the various B.Tech programs offered by the institute.
Several factors play an important role in determining the NIT Calicut JEE Main cutoff and these are
- Total number of seats available
- The number of applicants for each branch
- Difficulty level of the JEE Main exam
- Previous year cutoff trends
JoSAA will declare JEE Main cutoffs for NIT Calicut for all branches and for each category. Students opting for NIT Calicut can in the meantime use the previous years' JEE Main cutoff ranks to have an idea about their admission chances in NIT Calicut.
JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for NIT Calicut
Course Name
Category
HS- CR
OS- CR
EEE
OBC Male
7482
3766
OBC Female
9593
5697
EWS Male
6814
1507
EWS Female
13439
1902
Gen Male
22259
11908
Gen Female
29717
15466
SC Male
10201
2217
SC Female
8342
3559
ST Male
17577
905
ST Female
3979
962
ECE
OBC Male
4809
2366
OBC Female
7361
4493
EWS Male
4883
995
EWS Female
9092
1450
Gen Male
17059
8378
Gen Female
19452
11676
SC Male
4960
1340
SC Female
8101
2057
ST Male
13425
623
ST Female
-
981
ME
OBC Male
7658
4217
OBC Female
11627
10465
EWS Male
6647
1684
EWS Female
11064
3100
Gen Male
23778
13855
Gen Female
31832
24443
SC Male
9104
2129
SC Female
13965
5001
ST Male
15912
936
ST Female
-
1727
CSE
OBC Male
3542
1553
OBC Female
6048
3705
EWS Male
2970
632
EWS Female
5567
978
Gen Male
11022
4820
Gen Female
16162
8265
SC Male
1476
739
SC Female
5526
1452
ST Male
9136
400
ST Female
1897
759
HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank
It is to be noted that cutoff ranks will vary for the home state students and for the outside state students for whom the seat allotment will be in the ratio 50:50.
JEE Main is held twice and is the entrance exam for B.Tech/ B.Arch/ B.Plan admissions at the NITs, IIITs and GFTIs.