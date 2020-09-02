NIT Calicut: Know Previous Year JEE Main Cutoff

JEE Main cutoff for NIT Calicut will include the opening and closing ranks on the basis of which admission are offered in the various B.Tech programs offered by the institute.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Sep 2, 2020 11:43 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JNU To Accept Application For MBA, MPhil And PhD Under JRF Till September 21
DU Exams: High Court Directs Railways To Assist Students With Disabilities To Travel To Delhi
Delhi University's Registration Process Ends; Varsity Receives Highest Number Of Applications In Three Years
JNU Extends Date Of Registration For Monsoon Semester Till September 4
IGNOU Term End Exams From September 17; TEE Date Sheets And Admit Cards Soon
JNUSU Writes To Arvind Kejriwal, Seeks Phased Return Of Students To Campus
NIT Calicut: Know Previous Year JEE Main Cutoff
NIT Calicut: Know Previous Year JEE Main Cutoff
New Delhi:

NIT Calicut takes admissions to its B.Tech courses on the basis of JEE Main ranks. The closing ranks at which admissions close is what is generally known as the JEE Main cutoff. The details of the JEE Main cutoff for NIT Calicut will be released after each round of counselling which is held by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). JEE Main cutoff for NIT Calicut will include the opening and closing ranks on the basis of which admission are offered in the various B.Tech programs offered by the institute.

Several factors play an important role in determining the NIT Calicut JEE Main cutoff and these are

  • Total number of seats available
  • The number of applicants for each branch
  • Difficulty level of the JEE Main exam
  • Previous year cutoff trends

JoSAA will declare JEE Main cutoffs for NIT Calicut for all branches and for each category. Students opting for NIT Calicut can in the meantime use the previous years' JEE Main cutoff ranks to have an idea about their admission chances in NIT Calicut.


JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for NIT Calicut


Course Name

Category

HS- CR

OS- CR

EEE

OBC Male

7482

3766

OBC Female

9593

5697

EWS Male

6814

1507

EWS Female

13439

1902

Gen Male

22259

11908

Gen Female

29717

15466

SC Male

10201

2217

SC Female

8342

3559

ST Male

17577

905

ST Female

3979

962

ECE

OBC Male

4809

2366

OBC Female

7361

4493

EWS Male

4883

995

EWS Female

9092

1450

Gen Male

17059

8378

Gen Female

19452

11676

SC Male

4960

1340

SC Female

8101

2057

ST Male

13425

623

ST Female

-

981

ME

OBC Male

7658

4217

OBC Female

11627

10465

EWS Male

6647

1684

EWS Female

11064

3100

Gen Male

23778

13855

Gen Female

31832

24443

SC Male

9104

2129

SC Female

13965

5001

ST Male

15912

936

ST Female

-

1727

CSE

OBC Male

3542

1553

OBC Female

6048

3705

EWS Male

2970

632

EWS Female

5567

978

Gen Male

11022

4820

Gen Female

16162

8265

SC Male

1476

739

SC Female

5526

1452

ST Male

9136

400

ST Female

1897

759


HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank

It is to be noted that cutoff ranks will vary for the home state students and for the outside state students for whom the seat allotment will be in the ratio 50:50.

JEE Main is held twice and is the entrance exam for B.Tech/ B.Arch/ B.Plan admissions at the NITs, IIITs and GFTIs.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2020 JEE Main Exam JEE Main Cut off
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NIT Rourkela: Know Previous Year JEE Main Cutoff
NIT Rourkela: Know Previous Year JEE Main Cutoff
JNU To Accept Application For MBA, MPhil And PhD Under JRF Till September 21
JNU To Accept Application For MBA, MPhil And PhD Under JRF Till September 21
JEE Main Live Updates: Over 8 Lakh To Write BTech Paper Starting Today; All You Need To Know
Live | JEE Main Live Updates: Over 8 Lakh To Write BTech Paper Starting Today; All You Need To Know
Visva Bharati University To Hold Final Semester Examination In September
Visva Bharati University To Hold Final Semester Examination In September
In Gujarat, 45% Students Skip JEE Main 2020 On The First Day
In Gujarat, 45% Students Skip JEE Main 2020 On The First Day
.......................... Advertisement ..........................