NIT AP Researchers Develop Computing Stack To Monitor, Control Electrical Loads

Image credit: NIT AP official website NIT Andhra Pradesh Researchers Develop Computing Stack To Monitor Electrical Loads

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh Researchers have developed an ‘Edge Computing Stack’ to monitor and control electrical loads through smart powerline communications. This device is an Internet of Things (IoT) based electrical switch designed to check the consumption of electrical appliances.

“The device is unique due to its hybridized approach of power line communication and Wi- Fi and has published an Indian patent,” the institute said.

It has been developed by Phani Krishna Karri, Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering along with research scholar LN Sastry Varanasi.

Highlighting the key aspects of this device, Prof Karri said, “The system addresses energy mismanagement at consumer end, which is a problem for both the utility company and customer. This product is intended to optimally manage electrical energy and monitor appliance level health by utilizing the existing electrical infrastructure. This will also reduce the recurring maintenance cost and the power bill.”

The system consists of two modules, ‘master’ and ‘slave.’ The master device communicates with a mobile device through a wireless medium. The slave devices are directly connected to electrical appliances, which sense the voltage, current, power and power factor of each appliance.

The sensed information is communicated to the master device through a power line communication (PLC).

Highlighting the commercialization of the patent on this device, Mr Varanasi said, “We are planning to commercialize the product by establishing a start-up and grow as an individual entity. However, for wider outreach, we are looking at licensing the technology to develop various products.”