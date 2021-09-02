NIT Andhra Pradesh Welcomes 2021-23 Batch MTech Students To Campus

Image credit: Shutterstock Physical classes for 2021-23 batch students will begin after two weeks of mandatory quarantine (representational)

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh on September 1 reopened its campus for first-year MTech students. Physical classes will begin after two weeks of mandatory quarantine, the institute said. The campus was closed for the students during the second wave of COVID-19.

NIT Andhra Pradesh has added two more specialization MTech courses – Bioprocess Engineering and Chemical Engineering. A total of 46 students have joined MTech at NIT Andhra Pradesh this academic year.

This is the second batch of MTech students at the institute.

Addressing the inaugural session, Professor CSP Rao, Director, NIT Andhra Pradesh, said, “You will be studying different subjects in every semester. You have to explore each subject of your interest to its depth. Teachers and parents can guide you but ultimately it will be you who will be designing your future. I am sure you are in the position to make your future. I only request you not to waste time. The things you will lost today cannot be gained tomorrow because tomorrow, there will be several other things to do.”

Last year there were six specialization MTech programmes at the institute – Geotechnical Engineering, Computer Science and Data Analytics, Power Electronics and Drive, Advanced Communication System and Signal Processing, Thermal Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering.

Addressing the program, Dr T Kurmayya, Dean (Academic Affairs), said, ‘I cordially welcome you all to the fraternity of NIT Andhra Pradesh. Last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Institute conducted offline classes for MTech first-year students and now they have completed their first year and are working on special projects. Some students are already placed with Rs 6 lakh package per annum.”

Dr Dinesh Sankar Reddy, Registrar, NIT Andhra Pradesh, said, “NIT Andhra Pradesh is the 31st NIT and the youngest NIT in India. Even though it’s the youngest NIT but still competing with many of the prestigious Institutes in terms of placements and other innovations.

The Institute has signed 17 Memoranda of Understanding with various prestigious organizations, Dr Reddy added.