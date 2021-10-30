NIT Andhra Pradesh Updates BTech Curriculum To Accommodate NEP 2020 Features

NIT Andhra Pradesh revamps curriculum to add NEP features

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh has updated the BTech curriculum to accommodate National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 features. The institute also held a symposium -- ‘National Conclave on Strategies for implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’ on October 29-30. The seminar enabled administrative staff, students, researchers and faculty members to get awareness on developments attainable upon implementation of NEP in the institute, NIT Andhra Pradesh in a statement said.

“National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh has revamped its BTech curriculum and added new features as part of the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020,” an official statement said.

Addressing the gathering, Professor CSP Rao, Director, NIT Andhra Pradesh, said, “I am glad to share that the Institute revamped curriculum of UG programmes from 2020-21 academic year onward with good attractive. We are glad that this conclave will give us the best opportunity to discuss in the regard of National Education Policy 2020 and relevant developments in the institute to the stakeholders.”

The new revamped NIT Andhra Pradesh curriculum will include multiple exit options (certificate, diploma, advanced diploma and BTech), minor degree and honours degree along with regular degree, online education through Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) and choice-based credit system.

Skill development through mini projects, outreach activities, summer internships and industry relevant courses will also form part of the revamped curriculum of NIT Andhra Pradesh.

While addressing the symposium, Dr Tamilsai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry said: “I am glad to understand that NIT Andhra Pradesh, in spite of being the youngest among all NITs has taken essential steps towards establishment of required infrastructure, offering of lectures to students employing modern day technology and is gearing up towards reaching to the academic expectations as envisioned by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.”

“The National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) is one of the important policies framed by the Government of India with a far-sighted vision to nurture and orient the young generation in the path of development. It emphasizes on the holistic and multi-disciplinary education for future generation,” Dr Soundararajan added.

Congratulating NIT Andhra Pradesh for organising the symposium, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, said: “NEP 2020 announced by Ministry of Education is a welcome move for the Indian Education System... The second part of the visionary policy deals with the higher education institution such as NIT Andhra Pradesh. On this juncture, I am glad to learn that academic restructuring and revamping of the courses have been carried out by the Institute. I wish to express my appreciations in the context.”