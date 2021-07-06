NIT Andhra Pradesh Sees Improvement In Campus Placements In 2020-21

Image credit: Shutterstock NIT Andhra Pradesh sees increase in placements in 2020-21 (representational)

During the academic session 2020-21, 78.7 per cent of students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh received placement offers, recording an increase of 8.8 percentage points from 70.62 per cent in 2019-20, the institute said. The top recruiters include L&T, Deloitte, Accenture, TCS, Infosys, ADP, Cognizant and Modak Analytics, it said. The entire placement process was conducted online this year due to Covid-related restrictions.

“As many as 78.7 per cent of students were placed through campus recruitments during 2020-21, for which placements are still ongoing. This compares favorably with the preceding year of 2019-20, which recorded 70.62 per cent placements,” the institute said in a statement.

Elaborating about the campus placements, Professor CSP Rao, Director, NIT Andhra Pradesh, said, “Placements provide an opportunity to the students to test their employability skills gained for current industry requirements. Further, this outcome allows them to know better the confident level and decision making towards their professional career. NIT Andhra Pradesh emphasizes skill development through curriculum and promotes interdisciplinary studies and innovative projects among the student community. ”

NIT Andhra Pradesh Placements At A Glance





2018-2019 2019-2020 2020-2021 (As on date) 1. Total no of students registered 282 303 310 2. Total Companies Registered 38 47 68 3. Total Offers Made 248 202 244 4. Percentage of Placements 87.9 % 70.62 % 78.7% 5. Average Package (in lakh per annum) 5.6 6.54 6.47 6. Maximum Package (in lakh per annum) 12 16 16





“Due to the pandemic, companies started the recruiting only when there is a project in their hand, which was not the case in the previous years. Companies used to hire students and show the manpower they used to get the project. Identifying this scenario, the Training and Placement Cell reached out to more number of companies for hiring. During the pandemic, every company hired fewer numbers than the previous years but reaching out to more companies helped NIT Andhra Pradesh to secure a good number of placements,” said Dr Karthikeya Sharma, Associate Dean (Training and Placements).