  • Home
  • Education
  • NIT Andhra Pradesh Researchers Show How Nanoparticles Can Be Used In Food Packaging Materials

NIT Andhra Pradesh Researchers Show How Nanoparticles Can Be Used In Food Packaging Materials

Nanoparticles-based materials offer greater advantage over conventional and non-biodegradable packing materials by enhancing the functional properties of foods such as bio-availability, taste, and enhancing the shelf-life, according to the researchers.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 7, 2021 4:04 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NIT Andhra Pradesh Convocation On November 13; DRDO Chairman To Be The Chief Guest
NIT Andhra Pradesh Updates BTech Curriculum To Accommodate NEP 2020 Features
NIT Andhra Pradesh Welcomes 2021-23 Batch MTech Students To Campus
NIT Andhra Pradesh Sees Improvement In Campus Placements In 2020-21
NIT Andhra Pradesh Invites Applications For MTech Courses
NIT Team Develops WiFi-Mounted Microcontroller To Integrate Sensors For Smart Rainwater Harvesting
NIT Andhra Pradesh Researchers Show How Nanoparticles Can Be Used In Food Packaging Materials
The researchers have published their findings on the Journal of European Food research and Technology
New Delhi:

Researchers from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh and other institutes have demonstrated how the concept of nanotechnology can be used to develop food packaging materials that enhance the shelf-life, maintain quality, retain flavor and color of packed food materials.

The research team Dr Tingirikari Jagan Mohan Rao, Assistant Professor, Department of Biotechnology, NIT Andhra Pradesh, have published their findings on the Journal of European Food research and Technology.

The article was co-authored by research scholar, Akriti Tirkey, PhD, Mizoram University, along with Dr Punuri Jayasekhar Babu, Assistant Professor, Biomaterials and Bioengineering Research Laboratory, Department of Biotechnology, Pachhunga University College, Mizoram University.

“Nanoparticle-based materials offer a greater advantage over conventional and non-biodegradable packing materials by enhancing the functional properties of foods such as bio-availability, taste, texture, flavor, and shelf-life. Additionally, nanomaterials in the form of sensors can be employed to maintain the temperature, detect pathogens, pesticides, toxins, and other chemicals in packed foods,” NIT AP said.

“The research emphasizes the role of nanoparticles to provide mechanical stability to packing material and shows how the nano-sensors can be developed to detect pathogens, contamination, pesticides, and allergens and enhances the antimicrobial properties of packing material to prevent food spoilage and contamination,” Dr Rao explained.

“In addition to this, the role of inorganic nanoparticles in food preservation is to increase shelf-life and release of antioxidants protecting the food from harmful ultraviolet radiations. The research also discusses the food safety aspects related to nanomaterials and follows eco–friendly practices such as proper labeling on the food items, following safety regulation for disposal, to perform cytotoxic studies on humans and animals,” Dr Rao added.

Speaking about his recent work, Dr Babu said, “Very less amount of work has been done to evaluate the toxic effects of nanoparticles on mammalian cells under in-vivo conditions. Inorganic nanoparticles are insoluble and pose a great challenge of bioaccumulation in human cells which may cause biotoxicity on a longer run, thus, hampering its use in the food processing industry.”

“It is worthwhile to note that the nanoparticles used for the packing materials may migrate into food when it comes in contact with packaging materials and hence, the impact of inorganic nanoparticles should be studied. Also, nanomaterials especially nano packaging should be only permitted after rigorous testing before applying them to food systems,” he said.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Class 12 Physical Education, Class 10 Language Paper Analysis
Live | CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Class 12 Physical Education, Class 10 Language Paper Analysis
CBSE Class 10 Language Papers Analysis, Answer Key: 'French Paper Was Tricky, Has Two Spelling Mistakes'
CBSE Class 10 Language Papers Analysis, Answer Key: 'French Paper Was Tricky, Has Two Spelling Mistakes'
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Update On Procedure, Official Website, Reservation
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Update On Procedure, Official Website, Reservation
CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Paper Analysis, Answer Key: 'Paper Was Easy, Spelling Mistake In Question 56'
CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Paper Analysis, Answer Key: 'Paper Was Easy, Spelling Mistake In Question 56'
JAC Delhi BTech Counselling 2021: Phase 2 Registration Starts At Jacdelhi.nic.in
JAC Delhi BTech Counselling 2021: Phase 2 Registration Starts At Jacdelhi.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................