NIT Andhra Pradesh Invites Applications For MTech Courses

NIT Andhra Pradesh invites applications for MTech degree

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh has invited applications for MTech courses. The institute offers an MTech degree in eight disciplines. The last date to apply and pay the application fee is June 28, 2021. The admission for the MTech courses will be through the Centralized Counselling for MTech (CCMT-2021), based on the GATE score of years 2019, 2020 and 2021. It is being organized by the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Jaipur.

Students can find more information from the official website-- ccmt.nic, nitandhra.ac.in.

The centralized counselling has provided a system wherein the candidates can fill a single online application form as well as upload the necessary documents to apply in all the participating institutions to which they are eligible.

NIT Andhra Pradesh offers MTech degree in eight engineering Departments with the following specializations

Department Specialization Biotechnology Bioprocess Engineering Chemical Engineering Chemical Engineering Civil Engineering Geotechnical Engineering Computer Science and Engineering Computer Science and Data Analytics Electrical Engineering Power Electronics and Drives Electronics and Communication Engineering Advanced Communication Systems and Signal processing Mechanical Engineering Thermal Engineering Mechanical Engineering Manufacturing Engineering





Highlighting the unique aspects of MTech at NIT Andhra Pradesh, Dr Tapas Paramanik, Associate Dean (Admissions & Scholarships), “NIT Andhra Pradesh offers MTech programmes having specialization in the utmost demanding domains of engineering like Data Analytics, Advanced Communication System, Power Electronics and Drives, Geotechnical, Manufacturing, Thermal Engineering etc., with a very limited number of seats. In this academic year two new courses have been introduced, viz., Bioprocess Engineering and Chemical Engineering.”