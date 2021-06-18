  • Home
  • Education
  • NIT Andhra Pradesh Invites Applications For MTech Courses

NIT Andhra Pradesh Invites Applications For MTech Courses

Admission will be through the Centralized Counselling for MTech (CCMT-2021), being conducted by Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Jaipur.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 18, 2021 2:44 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NIT Team Develops WiFi-Mounted Microcontroller To Integrate Sensors For Smart Rainwater Harvesting
NIT Andhra Pradesh: Applications Open For Research Programmes; Apply By June 10
IIM Ahmedabad Launches Ashank Desai Centre For Leadership And Organisational Development
Allahabad University Releases Mass Promotion Guidelines For UG Students
Jammu University Releases Time Table For UG Semester Exams
Things Now Clearer: DU Vice-Chancellor On CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Policy
NIT Andhra Pradesh Invites Applications For MTech Courses
NIT Andhra Pradesh invites applications for MTech degree
New Delhi:

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh has invited applications for MTech courses. The institute offers an MTech degree in eight disciplines. The last date to apply and pay the application fee is June 28, 2021. The admission for the MTech courses will be through the Centralized Counselling for MTech (CCMT-2021), based on the GATE score of years 2019, 2020 and 2021. It is being organized by the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Jaipur.

Recommended : Get important details about NIT Andhra Pradesh. Download Brochure

Students can find more information from the official website-- ccmt.nic, nitandhra.ac.in.

The centralized counselling has provided a system wherein the candidates can fill a single online application form as well as upload the necessary documents to apply in all the participating institutions to which they are eligible.

NIT Andhra Pradesh offers MTech degree in eight engineering Departments with the following specializations

Department

Specialization

Biotechnology

Bioprocess Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Geotechnical Engineering

Computer Science and Engineering

Computer Science and Data Analytics

Electrical Engineering

Power Electronics and Drives

Electronics and Communication Engineering

Advanced Communication Systems and Signal processing

Mechanical Engineering

Thermal Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Manufacturing Engineering


Highlighting the unique aspects of MTech at NIT Andhra Pradesh, Dr Tapas Paramanik, Associate Dean (Admissions & Scholarships), “NIT Andhra Pradesh offers MTech programmes having specialization in the utmost demanding domains of engineering like Data Analytics, Advanced Communication System, Power Electronics and Drives, Geotechnical, Manufacturing, Thermal Engineering etc., with a very limited number of seats. In this academic year two new courses have been introduced, viz., Bioprocess Engineering and Chemical Engineering.”

Click here for more Education News
National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIM Ahmedabad Launches Ashank Desai Centre For Leadership And Organisational Development
IIM Ahmedabad Launches Ashank Desai Centre For Leadership And Organisational Development
Rajasthan Government Seeks Amendment To RTE Rules For Providing Free School Uniform To Students
Rajasthan Government Seeks Amendment To RTE Rules For Providing Free School Uniform To Students
Supreme Court Refuses To Cancel, Postpone PG Final Year Medical Exams
Supreme Court Refuses To Cancel, Postpone PG Final Year Medical Exams
Allahabad University Releases Mass Promotion Guidelines For UG Students
Allahabad University Releases Mass Promotion Guidelines For UG Students
Identify Covid-Orphaned Children Within A Month: Union Education Minister To States
Identify Covid-Orphaned Children Within A Month: Union Education Minister To States
.......................... Advertisement ..........................