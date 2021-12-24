NIT Andhra Pradesh Inaugurates Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Academic Complex To Promote Digital Technology

NIT Andhra Pradesh inaugurates Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya academic complex

National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh has set up the Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya academic complex in its campus. The complex will focus on promoting digital technologies in education. The complex was inaugurated by Ram Madhav, former national general secretary of BJP on December 23.

Mr Madhav delivered a lecture on the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) on the topic of ‘New World Order – Post Covid Education in Particular'. The lecture was a part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations.

Delivering the lecture, Ram Madhav said that he was delighted to participate in this event and appreciated the efforts of the institute head and his team for creating a wonderful infrastructure and facilities in the NIT Andhra Pradesh campus. The Government of India was pushing for greater levels of support to the higher educational institutes to stand in the world class universities list.

The individuals, governments and nations must be tuned in line with technological developments in the new world order. The developing countries should focus on both technologies and economy to become a strong nation. The academic institutes should encourage the students to carry out innovative projects through interdisciplinary approach, added Shri Ram Madhav.

Speaking on the occasion, professor CSP Rao, Director, NIT Andhra Pradesh, “The institute is creating a good digital infrastructure in the campus and also conducting a lot of student centric training programs to enhance their skill set. Furthermore, our institute is conducting all national mission-based events promoted by the Government of India such as Swachh Bharat, Make in India, swachhta pakhwada, Digital India, Fit India, Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav etc.”