NIT Andhra Pradesh Encourages Students To Work On Drone Technology

NIT Andhra Pradesh organized the workshops in collaboration with Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation (TiTHAN), IIT Hyderabad and OptimusLogic.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 7, 2022 1:10 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The institute aims to develop cutting edge technologies in the areas of drone technology (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh on March 5 and 6 conducted two workshops on Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), with an aim to nurture globally-competent core engineers through quality education, research and innovation and to develop cutting edge technologies in the areas of drone technology

Addressing the inaugural event, Professor CSP Rao, Director, NIT Andhra Pradesh, said, “Drone Technology’ is growing at faster rate in view of developments in edge computing recently and has potential applications in commercial, industrial, military, defence, agriculture, etc. Many Institutes and start-ups are working towards future research and development, prototyping and design testing, therefore, it becomes essential for scholars to know the basics of Drone Design looking to pursue careers in this emerging sector.”

He mentioned that the institute is looking forward to conducting more collaborative programs with other reputed institutes and industry partners.

Describing the objectives of the workshop, Dr GVV Sharma, IIT Hyderabad, said, “This workshop is intended to enhance the students’ skill set in new and emerging technologies and also to create an awareness on “Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)” applications and opportunities in future. The interdisciplinary learning approach is becoming essential to design on innovative products and the students should strengthen their skills in respective core engineering and develop real-time solutions for global problems with industry collaboration”.

