NIT Andhra Pradesh Convocation On November 13; DRDO Chairman To Be The Chief Guest

NIT Andhra Pradesh Convocation: A total of 793 students will be awarded degrees during the convocation. Two students will get Institute Topper Medals and 16 BTech students will receive gold medals for the securing highest CGPA in their respective branches.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 11, 2021 4:16 pm IST

Image credit: nitandhra.ac.in
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh will host the second and third convocation jointly on November 13. Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), will be the chief guest of the 2nd and 3rd NIT Andhra Pradesh convocation and will deliver the convocation address. The convocation will be held in offline mode from 4 pm.

A total of 381 candidates of the 2016-20 batch and 412 candidates of 2017-21 batch will be awarded degrees during the convocation. Two students will get Institute Topper Medals and 16 BTech students will receive gold medals for the securing highest CGPA in their respective branches.

Dr Dasarath Ram Yadav, Director, Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) will be the Guest of Honour. Mridula Ramesh, Chairperson, Board of Governors (BoG), NIT Andhra Pradesh, will preside over the ceremony, an NIT Andhra Pradesh statement said.

Professor CSP Rao, Director, NIT Andhra Pradesh, said: “Three batches of students have graduated successfully so far and a total of 793 candidates will receive their degrees during this 2nd and 3rd Joint Convocation.”

“A good number of candidates are anticipated to attend the convocation physically with their parents,” Professor Rao added saying that the institute is rapidly growing and reporting good results in all aspects of academic, research and infrastructure activities and become competent to old NITs in the country.

“Institute wishes to participate in the NIRF Ranking this year after successful graduation of three batches of students in full-time UG programs,” NIT Andhra Pradesh Director added.

