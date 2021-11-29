  • Home
  • Education
  • NIT Andhra Pradesh Collaborates With Neighbouring Universities On Research Projects

NIT Andhra Pradesh Collaborates With Neighbouring Universities On Research Projects

National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh is collaborating with state universities to promote research-based local community service projects.

Education | Edited by Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 29, 2021 5:11 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

80% Of Persons With Disabilities Are From Developing Countries; Most Of Them Less Educated: IIT Madras Study
IIT Delhi, Business Sweden Collaborates For Clean Air, Green Energy
DU PG 2nd Merit List 2021 Released For Some Programmes; Direct Link
Foundation Stone Of AIIMS In Rewari To Be Laid Soon: Haryana Chief Minister
IIM-Udaipur To Conduct Webinar On Future of Digital Business Transformation
Shashi Tharoor Shares Calicut University Students’ Concerns With Kerala Chief Minister
NIT Andhra Pradesh Collaborates With Neighbouring Universities On Research Projects
NIT Andhra Pradesh collaborates for research projects
New Delhi:

National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh is collaborating with state universities to promote research-based local community service projects. The institutes will work on research and will implement joint academic programmes at Undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

The inter-institutional MoU was signed between NIT Andhra Pradesh Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, Dr YSR Horticulture University, Tadepalligudem and Adikavi Nannaya University, Rajahmundry. Professor CSP Rao, Director, NIT Andhra Pradesh, professor GVR Prasada Raju, Vice-Chancellor, JNTU Kakinada, professor T Janakiram, Vice-Chancellor, Dr YSR Horticulture University, and professor M Jagannadha Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Adikavi Nannaya University signed the MoU on November 27.

The collaboration between state universities aims at includes conducting various research initiatives, continuing education activities and guiding students on thesis, facilitating student and faculty exchange programmes, organising training and development activities on best practices in academics and research, share the research related infrastructure mutually, design and implement joint academic programs at UG and PG level in their institutes.

Professor K Hemachandra Reddy, Chairman, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education was the chief guest of the occasion. He said, “As per the recommendations of AP Higher Education Planning Board, this Regional Cluster Group is to requested to study the potential areas for inter-institutional collaborations among the Central and State Universities in the districts and mapped to collaborate in the areas of academic programmes, faculty exchange, student exchange, common research projects, community service projects, sharing of infrastructural and research resources, among others. We are expecting to create a new knowledge forum as an outcome of this collaborative activity for universal needs.”

Professor CSP Rao, Director, NIT Andhra Pradesh, said, “The collaboration will benefit all higher educational institutions in this Godavari Region of Andhra Pradesh. We have talented faculty, highly motivated students and good collaborative partners. The kind of benefit we are looking for is the creation of a new knowledge and learning platform to collaborate for executing local community service-based research projects.”

Click here for more Education News
National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Counselling 2021 Live News: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
Live | NEET Counselling 2021 Live News: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
80% Of Persons With Disabilities Are From Developing Countries; Most Of Them Less Educated: IIT Madras Study
80% Of Persons With Disabilities Are From Developing Countries; Most Of Them Less Educated: IIT Madras Study
Maharashtra Government Issues SOPs, Guidelines For Reopening Primary Schools
Maharashtra Government Issues SOPs, Guidelines For Reopening Primary Schools
TS Inter 1st Year Result 2021 Expected Soon; Official Website, Steps To Check
TS Inter 1st Year Result 2021 Expected Soon; Official Website, Steps To Check
Delhi: Students Excited, Parents Worried As Schools Reopen For All Classes
Delhi: Students Excited, Parents Worried As Schools Reopen For All Classes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................