NIT Andhra Pradesh Collaborates With Neighbouring Universities On Research Projects

NIT Andhra Pradesh collaborates for research projects

National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh is collaborating with state universities to promote research-based local community service projects. The institutes will work on research and will implement joint academic programmes at Undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

The inter-institutional MoU was signed between NIT Andhra Pradesh Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, Dr YSR Horticulture University, Tadepalligudem and Adikavi Nannaya University, Rajahmundry. Professor CSP Rao, Director, NIT Andhra Pradesh, professor GVR Prasada Raju, Vice-Chancellor, JNTU Kakinada, professor T Janakiram, Vice-Chancellor, Dr YSR Horticulture University, and professor M Jagannadha Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Adikavi Nannaya University signed the MoU on November 27.

The collaboration between state universities aims at includes conducting various research initiatives, continuing education activities and guiding students on thesis, facilitating student and faculty exchange programmes, organising training and development activities on best practices in academics and research, share the research related infrastructure mutually, design and implement joint academic programs at UG and PG level in their institutes.

Professor K Hemachandra Reddy, Chairman, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education was the chief guest of the occasion. He said, “As per the recommendations of AP Higher Education Planning Board, this Regional Cluster Group is to requested to study the potential areas for inter-institutional collaborations among the Central and State Universities in the districts and mapped to collaborate in the areas of academic programmes, faculty exchange, student exchange, common research projects, community service projects, sharing of infrastructural and research resources, among others. We are expecting to create a new knowledge forum as an outcome of this collaborative activity for universal needs.”

Professor CSP Rao, Director, NIT Andhra Pradesh, said, “The collaboration will benefit all higher educational institutions in this Godavari Region of Andhra Pradesh. We have talented faculty, highly motivated students and good collaborative partners. The kind of benefit we are looking for is the creation of a new knowledge and learning platform to collaborate for executing local community service-based research projects.”