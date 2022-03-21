NIT Andhra Pradesh Celebrates Annual Students Techno-Cultural Festival

NIT Andhra Pradesh hosts techno-cultural fest

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh has organised a three-day techno-cultural event to enable students to present the students' talents, skills and creativity in various contests including drones, robotics, 3D Printing, coding, painting, singing, dance, music, drama, short film, and photography. The Annual Students’ Techno-Cultural Festival ‘VULCANZY 2022’ was held from March 17 to March 20. The event was conducted in an offline mode after a gap of two years.

The objective, an NIT Andhra Pradesh statement said, is to provide a refreshing environment to students with forgetting struggles during COVID -19 pandemic and showcase their hidden talents and creativity in beyond academics.

The students gave a range of performances, from dancing, and singing to playing musical instruments, and actively participated in many technical events. The fest brought out a fusion between technology and India’s varied culture, the statement added.

The festival, according to the official statement, featured a total of 50 online events by 17 technical and cultural clubs, Praayatnam, Swar Sudha, Dance and Dramatics, Painting and Photography, Literary and Debate, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Cell, Shreshta, AI and Robotics, Graphics Café, Nature and Value Education, Magazine, Task Force, Physical Education, Shilpi, E-Yantra, Brindavaram, Chitram and eight Departmental Associations of the Institute.

The event was streamed live on ‘NIT Andhra Pradesh’ Institute YouTube Channel with more than eight thousand people viewing it.

Addressing the inaugural event of the techno fest, Chief Guest, Dr Y Sreenivasa Rao, Scientist DRDO and Director, Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam, said: “The event VULCANZY is a complete student centric bonanza which offers interesting workshops, enthralling talks, fascinating shows, informal events and exciting competitions that marked the essence of the fest. In addition, the event provided an exposure to students at a national level.”

“The students should balance their academics and extra curriculum activities and focus on future career plans. The Government of India is promoting a lot of platforms for the students where they can exhibit their skills and talent. I request the students to focus on indigenous Research and Development projects and contribute to the nation,” Dr Rao added.

Highlighting the festival features this year, Professor CSP Rao, Director, NIT Andhra Pradesh, said: “The VULCANZY 2022 brings a colorful and joyful weekend with lot of cheers in the student community who has endured the impact of pandemic for nearly two years.”

“The students should focus also on culture and sports activities for good mental health and peace apart from their regular academic work. The institute campus provides comfortable facilities like Students Amenities Centre, Kalabharati Auditorium, Gym, Yoga, Indoor Sports and Outdoor Field Sports etc. NIT Andhra Pradesh is planning to conduct many more events such as Hackathons, Innovation Competitions, Startup Calls, and Industry Summit this year,” the Director added.