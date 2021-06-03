NIT Andhra Pradesh: Applications Open For Research Programmes; Apply By June 10

NIT Andhra Pradesh opens application window for PhD, MS programmes

The application for research programmes at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh is open. NIT Andhra Pradesh offers BTech programmes in eight engineering branches, MTech in eight specialisations and PhD and MS programmes. Students seeking admission to the research programmes including full-time and part-time PhD and MS for the academic year 2021-22 at NIT Andhra Pradesh will be able to apply till June 10.

Details regarding eligibility, course structure and information relating to the programmes is available at the official website of NIT Andhra Pradesh --nitandhra.ac.in. Students have to visit the official website and fill the application form before June 10. The institute has also provided the students with an email address for addressing queries on admission. The email ID is phdadmissions@nitandhra.ac.in

Highlighting the opportunities offered by PhD at NIT Andhra Pradesh, Professor CSP Rao, Director, NIT Andhra Pradesh, said: “The research programmes of NIT Andhra Pradesh are committed to develop innovative and sustainable technologies for industrial and societal needs.”

“Our programs keenly emphasize global learning and encourage to work in interdisciplinary projects with a stimulating and wonderful learning experience,” the Director added.

NIT Andhra Pradesh: PhD, MS Programmes

PhD Full-Time – Stipendiary Category: Half-Time Research Assistantship (HTRA) is available to the full-time scholars who are admitted to PhD programmes in different departments, subject to the availability as stipulated by the Ministry of Education (MoE). The recipients of HTRA are required to assist the department in academic works, an official statement said.

PhD (Part-Time): These positions are open for the candidates who are working on a Regular basis in reputed research organizations/Academic Institutions/Industries with a minimum experience of two years. The applicants are not entitled to receive an institute stipend. Ph.D.(Part-Time) positions are also open for the faculty members currently working at NIT Andhra Pradesh on an ad-hoc basis.

MS (by Research): These are offered only in externally sponsored mode, the NIT Andhra Pradesh statement added.