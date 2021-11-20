NIT+ Admissions 2021: CSAB Releases Counselling Schedule For Special Rounds

CSAB releases counselling schedule for special rounds

Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will commence the registration for NIT+ admissions 2021 from November 28. CSAB released the admission schedule for special rounds on the official website-- csab.nic.in. Special counselling rounds will be conducted after completion of all the JoSAA counselling rounds for admissions to remaining vacant seats at NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs.

As per the released schedule vacancies after completion of JoSAA rounds will be displayed on November 27. Registration, processing fees and choice filling for special rounds will start from November 28 and will continue till November 30. CSAB will display the seat allotment result on December 2.

CSAB NIT Admission 2021: Check Complete Special Round Schedule