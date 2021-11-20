NIT+ Admissions 2021: CSAB Releases Counselling Schedule For Special Rounds

  • Home
Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will commence the registration for NIT+ admissions 2021 from November 28.

Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 20, 2021 5:55 pm IST

CSAB releases counselling schedule for special rounds
New Delhi:

Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will commence the registration for NIT+ admissions 2021 from November 28. CSAB released the admission schedule for special rounds on the official website-- csab.nic.in. Special counselling rounds will be conducted after completion of all the JoSAA counselling rounds for admissions to remaining vacant seats at NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs.

As per the released schedule vacancies after completion of JoSAA rounds will be displayed on November 27. Registration, processing fees and choice filling for special rounds will start from November 28 and will continue till November 30. CSAB will display the seat allotment result on December 2.

CSAB NIT Admission 2021: Check Complete Special Round Schedule

NIT+ Admission Event

Date(s) and Time

Display of vacancies after completion of all JoSAA rounds

November 27, 2021

Registration, Payment of Participation/Processing Fee and Choice Filling begins

November 28, 2021

Last date for Registration, Payment of Participation/Processing Fee and Choice Filling

November 30, 2021

Seat Allotment Result - Special Round 1

December 2, 2021

A) Exercising any one of the following options based on the outcome of Special Round-1

  • Freeze/Slide/Float (Or)
  • Surrender allotted seat and participating in next round (Or)
  • Surrender allotted seat and not participating in next round (Or)
  • Not allotted any seat at the end of special round-1, and not willing to participate in the special round-2

B) Online reporting: Seat Acceptance fee payment /document upload/response by candidate to query (if required)



December 2 (5 pm) to December 4 (12 noon)



Last day to respond to query (Special Round-1)

December 5 (2 pm)

Seat Allotment Result - Special Round 2

December 7, 2021

Round 2 online reporting: Seat acceptance fee payment /document upload / response by candidate to query (if required)

December 7 to 9, 2021

Candidates who confirmed their admission will report at allotted institutes after JoSAA 6th round and CSAB special rounds

December 7 to 13, 2021

