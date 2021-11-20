NIT+ Admissions 2021: CSAB Releases Counselling Schedule For Special Rounds
Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will commence the registration for NIT+ admissions 2021 from November 28. CSAB released the admission schedule for special rounds on the official website-- csab.nic.in. Special counselling rounds will be conducted after completion of all the JoSAA counselling rounds for admissions to remaining vacant seats at NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs.
As per the released schedule vacancies after completion of JoSAA rounds will be displayed on November 27. Registration, processing fees and choice filling for special rounds will start from November 28 and will continue till November 30. CSAB will display the seat allotment result on December 2.
CSAB NIT Admission 2021: Check Complete Special Round Schedule
NIT+ Admission Event
Date(s) and Time
Display of vacancies after completion of all JoSAA rounds
November 27, 2021
Registration, Payment of Participation/Processing Fee and Choice Filling begins
November 28, 2021
Last date for Registration, Payment of Participation/Processing Fee and Choice Filling
November 30, 2021
Seat Allotment Result - Special Round 1
December 2, 2021
A) Exercising any one of the following options based on the outcome of Special Round-1
B) Online reporting: Seat Acceptance fee payment /document upload/response by candidate to query (if required)
December 2 (5 pm) to December 4 (12 noon)
Last day to respond to query (Special Round-1)
December 5 (2 pm)
Seat Allotment Result - Special Round 2
December 7, 2021
Round 2 online reporting: Seat acceptance fee payment /document upload / response by candidate to query (if required)
December 7 to 9, 2021
Candidates who confirmed their admission will report at allotted institutes after JoSAA 6th round and CSAB special rounds
December 7 to 13, 2021