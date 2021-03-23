Education Minister Pays Tribute To Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev On 'Shaheed Diwas' Event At DU

Education Minister pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' paid homage to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at an event organised on Tuesday by Delhi University on the occasion of 'Shaheed Diwas'.

March 23 is observed as 'Shaheed Diwas' to pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru who were executed by the British government for killing British police officer J P Saunders. The trio wanted to avenge the death of freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai.

"The names of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and his associates Shivaram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, the founders of the Indian Independence movement, are inscribed in golden letters. The lives of those people are exemplary, they inspired selflessness and dedication towards the nation among the future generations through their sacrifice to protect the motherland and the nation," Mr Pokhriyal said.

Shaheed Diwas (23 March 2021) https://t.co/GUzW7ATRmJ — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) March 23, 2021

He added that the Delhi University community not only cherishes the memories of the martyrs but also pays tribute to them by motivating others to serve the nation. Bhagat Singh was imprisoned for a day in the basement of the Vice Regal Lodge of the Delhi University.

"The University of Delhi opened a library and a research centre in the same room where the writings of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and works of scholars on him are displayed," Mr Pokhriyal said.

