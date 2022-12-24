Nirmala Sitharaman Vouches For Tamil Medium Education In Medical Courses

  • Home
Nirmala Sitharaman made these comments in her convocation address at the 35th annual convocation of Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 24, 2022 7:50 pm IST | Source: PTI

Nirmala Sitharaman
Chennai:

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday observed that medical education in Tamil Nadu should be taught in the Tamil language as there was a definite need towards strengthening it. Ms Sitharaman made these comments in her convocation address at the 35th annual convocation of Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University here.

On the occasion, she maintained that the country is in a 'better position' to face the COVID-19 surge which was seen in countries like China, Japan and Korea. "I am saying it here in front of Minister of Health in Tamil Nadu. There is definitely a need for strengthening the medical education. We need medical education to be well grounded and I think that can be greatly achieved if medical education can be taught in Tamil (language)," she said.

Also Read || President Droupadi Murmu Emphasizes Effectiveness Of Teaching In Mother Tongue

There are opportunities for students to be in a better position if medical and other related subjects are taught in Tamil, the Union minister said. "Medical education should be taught in Tamil where people of the state love their language. Medical education does not pertain to doctors, it can be other subjects like nursing or dentist. If it is available in Tamil language, it is better for us. There are possibilities to pursue research work," she said.

The Finance Minister also clarified that she was not against English language. "I have studied here (in Tamil Nadu) and I can say that it will be better for all of us to study in Tamil as there is an opportunity to progress," she said. "I do not expect that there will be any kind of an opposition from Tamil Nadu since I am saying it in Tamil Nadu and in the presence of Minister for Medical Education (Ma Subramanian)," she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

