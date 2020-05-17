Nirmala Sitharaman: Top 100 Universities To Offer Online Degree Programmes from May 30

Image credit: Twitter Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Minister

Nirmala Sitharaman, in a press conference today, announced that the top 100 universities will be allowed to offer online degree programmes from May 30, 2020. This measure is a part of Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan to overcome the economic and other hardships brought by the coronavirus outbreak.

“To provide enhanced learning opportunities to 3.7 crore students in higher education and expand e-learning by liberalizing open, distance, and online education regulatory framework, the top 100 universities will start online courses” said Human Resource Development Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, on social media.





#OneNationOneDigitalPlatform



Mr Pokhriyal further added that the online component of open and distance learning (ODL) programmes is being increased to 40 percent from the present 20 percent as well.

Apart from this, Ms Sitharaman also announced the PM e-Vidya Programme that brings all the governments online, distance and on-air education projects to one platform. It is being publicised on social media platforms with the hashtag: #OneNationOneDigitalPlatform.