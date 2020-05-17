  • Home
  • Nirmala Sitharaman: New National Curriculum And Pedagogical Framework For School, Early Childhood, Teachers

The new curriculum will be based on “Indian ethos and integrated with global skill requirements”, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Education | Edited by Team Careers360 | Updated: May 17, 2020 3:04 pm IST | Source: Careers360

National curriculum and pedagogical framework
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam, in a press conference on May 17, announced that a new national curriculum and pedagogical framework for school, early childhood and teachers will be launched immediately.

Later, after the press conference, Human Resource Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, on social media said: “The curriculum will be rooted in Indian ethos and integrated with global skill requirements, preparing students and future teachers as per global benchmarks.”

This announcement was part of a slew of relief measures announced by Ms Nirmala Sitharaman to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak and the economic hardship it has caused.

Ms Sitharaman also announced the PM e-Vidya Programme which provides a single platform for all of the government's online, distance and on-air education efforts. It will include one dedicated television channel for every class from Class1 to 12, and also special content for the differently-abled. Being promoted as the #OneNationOneDigitalPlatform campaign on social media, it will involve live sessions and podcasts as well.

Ms Sitharaman also announced that the top 100 universities will be allowed to offer online degree programmes from May 30, 2020. Mr Pokhriyal added that the online learning component in a regular distance learning programme is being increased from 20% to 40%.

