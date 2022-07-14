NIRF Rankings 2022 To Rank India's Top Colleges Tomorrow; Here’s List From Last Year
The broad categories adopted to rank institutes, as per NIRF website, are Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception.
The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) tomorrow, July 15 to rank colleges and institutes in India. NIRF India Rankings 2022 is set to be announced for ten categories -- Overall, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Colleges, Architecture, Law, Medical, Dental and Research. The broad categories adopted to rank institutes, as per NIRF website, are Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception. The weighted average for each of the categories however, differ with categories.
Last year in NIRF Rankings 2021, IIT Madras was placed as the best institute in the Overall and Engineering category. In the Universities category, IISc Bangalore was ranked one followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University at second place, while AIIMS Delhi was ranked the best medical college, NLSIU Bengaluru was placed as the best law institute. IIM Ahmedabad topped in the management category and IIT Roorkee was the best in the Architecture category.
NIRF Rankings: Overall Category From Last Year
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur
Last Year’s NIRF Rankings: University Category
Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) New Delhi
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi
Calcutta University Kolkata
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
NIRF Rankings: Top Institutes In Management Category
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Bangalore
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Kolkata
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
NIRF India Rankings: Top Colleges From Last Year
Miranda House, Delhi
Lady Shree Ram College for Women Delhi
Loyola College, Chennai
St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata
Ramkrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah
Last Year NIRF India Rankings: Pharmacy
Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
Panjab University Chandigarh
Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali
Institute of Chemical Technology Mumbai
India Rankings: Medical Institutes From Last Year
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi
PGIMER Chandigarh
Christian Medical College, Vellore
NIRF Rankings: Top Engineering Colleges From Last Year
IIT Madras
IIT Delhi
IIT Bombay
NIRF India Rankings Architecture Last Year
IIT Roorkee
NIT Calicut
IIT Kharagpur
School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi
Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University, Ahmedabad
NIRF Rankings India From Last Year: Law
National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru
National Law University (NLU) Delhi
National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) Hyderabad
India Rankings Last Year: Research Institutions
IISc Bangalore
IIT Madras
IIT Bombay
IIT Delhi
IIT Kharagpur