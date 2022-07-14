  • Home
NIRF Rankings 2022 To Rank India's Top Colleges Tomorrow; Here’s List From Last Year

The broad categories adopted to rank institutes, as per NIRF website, are Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 14, 2022 6:06 pm IST

NIRF India rankings 2022 tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) tomorrow, July 15 to rank colleges and institutes in India. NIRF India Rankings 2022 is set to be announced for ten categories -- Overall, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Colleges, Architecture, Law, Medical, Dental and Research. The broad categories adopted to rank institutes, as per NIRF website, are Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception. The weighted average for each of the categories however, differ with categories.

Last year in NIRF Rankings 2021, IIT Madras was placed as the best institute in the Overall and Engineering category. In the Universities category, IISc Bangalore was ranked one followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University at second place, while AIIMS Delhi was ranked the best medical college, NLSIU Bengaluru was placed as the best law institute. IIM Ahmedabad topped in the management category and IIT Roorkee was the best in the Architecture category.

NIRF Rankings: Overall Category From Last Year

  1. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras

  2. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore

  3. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

  4. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

  5. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur

Last Year’s NIRF Rankings: University Category

  1. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore

  2. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) New Delhi

  3. Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi

  4. Calcutta University Kolkata

  5. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

NIRF Rankings: Top Institutes In Management Category

  1. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad

  2. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Bangalore

  3. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Kolkata

  4. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode

  5. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

NIRF India Rankings: Top Colleges From Last Year

  1. Miranda House, Delhi

  2. Lady Shree Ram College for Women Delhi

  3. Loyola College, Chennai

  4. St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata

  5. Ramkrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah

Last Year NIRF India Rankings: Pharmacy

  1. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

  2. Panjab University Chandigarh

  3. Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

  4. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

  5. Institute of Chemical Technology Mumbai

India Rankings: Medical Institutes From Last Year

  1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi

  2. PGIMER Chandigarh

  3. Christian Medical College, Vellore

NIRF Rankings: Top Engineering Colleges From Last Year

  1. IIT Madras

  2. IIT Delhi

  3. IIT Bombay

NIRF India Rankings Architecture Last Year

  1. IIT Roorkee

  2. NIT Calicut

  3. IIT Kharagpur

  4. School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi

  5. Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University, Ahmedabad

NIRF Rankings India From Last Year: Law

  1. National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru

  2. National Law University (NLU) Delhi

  3. National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) Hyderabad

India Rankings Last Year: Research Institutions

  1. IISc Bangalore

  2. IIT Madras

  3. IIT Bombay

  4. IIT Delhi

  5. IIT Kharagpur

