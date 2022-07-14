NIRF Rankings 2022 To Rank India's Top Colleges Tomorrow; Here’s List From Last Year

NIRF India rankings 2022 tomorrow

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) tomorrow, July 15 to rank colleges and institutes in India. NIRF India Rankings 2022 is set to be announced for ten categories -- Overall, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Colleges, Architecture, Law, Medical, Dental and Research. The broad categories adopted to rank institutes, as per NIRF website, are Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception. The weighted average for each of the categories however, differ with categories.

Last year in NIRF Rankings 2021, IIT Madras was placed as the best institute in the Overall and Engineering category. In the Universities category, IISc Bangalore was ranked one followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University at second place, while AIIMS Delhi was ranked the best medical college, NLSIU Bengaluru was placed as the best law institute. IIM Ahmedabad topped in the management category and IIT Roorkee was the best in the Architecture category.

NIRF Rankings: Overall Category From Last Year

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur

Last Year’s NIRF Rankings: University Category

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) New Delhi Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi Calcutta University Kolkata Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

NIRF Rankings: Top Institutes In Management Category

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Bangalore Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Kolkata Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

NIRF India Rankings: Top Colleges From Last Year

Miranda House, Delhi Lady Shree Ram College for Women Delhi Loyola College, Chennai St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata Ramkrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah

Last Year NIRF India Rankings: Pharmacy

Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi Panjab University Chandigarh Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali Institute of Chemical Technology Mumbai

India Rankings: Medical Institutes From Last Year

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi PGIMER Chandigarh Christian Medical College, Vellore

NIRF Rankings: Top Engineering Colleges From Last Year

IIT Madras IIT Delhi IIT Bombay

NIRF India Rankings Architecture Last Year

IIT Roorkee NIT Calicut IIT Kharagpur School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University, Ahmedabad

NIRF Rankings India From Last Year: Law

National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru National Law University (NLU) Delhi National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) Hyderabad

India Rankings Last Year: Research Institutions