NIRF Rankings 2022 Tomorrow; Here's The List Of Top Management Colleges Last Year

NIRF Rankings 2022: The NIRF Ranking 2022 will be announced for eleven categories -- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions

Updated: Jul 14, 2022 9:47 am IST
IIM Ahmedabad topped NIRF Ranking last year
NIRF Rankings 2022: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF Rankings 2022) will be released on Friday, July 15. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the NIRF rankings at 11 am. The NIRF Ranking 2022 will be announced for eleven categories -- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions.

Last year, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has topped the ranking in the management category followed by IIM Bangalore, IIM Kolkata.

NIRF Rankings 2021: Top Colleges Under Management Category

  • Rank 1- Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad
  • Rank 2- Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Bangalore
  • Rank 3- Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Kolkata
  • Rank 4- Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode
  • Rank 5- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
  • Rank 6- Indian Institute of Management Indore
  • Rank 7- Indian Institute of Management Lucknow
  • Rank 8- Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)
  • Rank 9- Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
  • Rank 10- Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.

The NIRF ranking 2022 started in 2016 with four categories which was increased to eleven in 2021. As per the official data, as many as 6,000 colleges and universities participated in the ranking last year.

The NIRF ranking parameters differ for all the categories. The rankings to colleges, universities and institutes are being adopted on the basis of Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception.

