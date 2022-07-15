  • Home
NIRF Rankings 2022: IIT Madras Tops In Overall Category

NIRF Rankings 2022: This year, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has emerged as the best institute in the country.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 15, 2022 11:31 am IST
IIT Madras

NIRF Rankings 2022: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) which lists top universities and colleges in the country has been released today, July 15. The NIRF India Rankings 2022 was released at 11 am by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This year, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has emerged as the best institute in the country. In the Overall category, open to all institutes irrespective of stream, IIT Madras has taken the top spot followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay at second and third ranks. NIRF India Rankings 2022 LIVE Updates

The NIRF Rankings 2022 has been announced for eleven categories including Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions.

ALSO READ | NIRF Rankings 2022: IIM Ahmedabad Secures Rank 1; List Of Top Management Colleges

The India Ranking 2022 parameters and the weighted averages adopted to derive the rankings differ for all the categories. The broad categories adopted to rank the colleges, universities and institutes include Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception.


