NIRF Rankings 2022: IIT Madras Tops In Engineering Colleges

NIRF Rankings 2022: In the engineering category, IIT Madras has secured rank 1 followed by IIT Delhi and Bombay

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 15, 2022 11:26 am IST

IIT topped the engineering college ranking
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NIRF Rankings 2022: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF Rankings 2022) has been released for eleven categories. In the engineering category, IIT Madras has secured rank 1 followed by IIT Delhi and Bombay

NIRF Rankings 2022: List Of Top Engineering Colleges

In the NIRF ranking last year, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) topped the Indian college ranking followed by IIT Delhi and Bombay. The NIRF ranking 2022 started in 2016 with four categories which was increased to eleven in 2021.

