NIRF Rankings 2022: IIT Madras Tops In Engineering Colleges
NIRF Rankings 2022: In the engineering category, IIT Madras has secured rank 1 followed by IIT Delhi and Bombay
Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 15, 2022 11:26 am IST
NIRF Rankings 2022: List Of Top Engineering Colleges
In the NIRF ranking last year, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) topped the Indian college ranking followed by IIT Delhi and Bombay. The NIRF ranking 2022 started in 2016 with four categories which was increased to eleven in 2021.
