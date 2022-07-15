  • Home
NIRF Rankings 2022: IIM Ahmedabad Secures Rank 1; List Of Top Management Colleges

NIRF Rankings 2022: IIM has secured rank one in the management categories

Updated: Jul 15, 2022 11:27 am IST

IIM Ahmedabad topped the NIRF ranking 2022
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NIRF Rankings 2022: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF Rankings 2022) was released today, July 14, IIM Ahmedabad has topped the management college ranking this year. Last year, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad secured rank 1 under management category.

NIRF Rankings 2022: List Of Top Management Colleges

