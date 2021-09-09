NIRF Rankings 2021: IIT Madras Ranked Best Institution In India; 7 IITs In Top 10

NIRF Rankings 2021 were announced today by the Education Minister

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) had emerged as best institute in India, bagging the top rank in National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2021. For the third consecutive year, IIT Madras has bagged the top spot. IIT Madras has been ranked number one in India in 'Overall' and 'Engineering' category in NIRF Rankings 2021. IITs have again scored big in the list with as many as seven IITs securing a spot in the list.

IISc Bengaluru has maintained its status as one of the best institutes in the country and has been ranked at second place in the overall ranking. IIT Bombay has taken the third spot on top universities list.

IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur have been placed in fourth, fifth and sixth place respectively. Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University have secured ninth and tenth ranks.

NIRF Rankings 2021 were announced today, on September 9, by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan virtually.

The ranking framework evaluates institutions on five broad generic groups of parameters -- Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR). Ranks are assigned based on the total sum of marks assigned for each of these five broad groups of parameters.

NIRF rankings were launched in 2015 and the first ranks were announced in 2016. Since the first rankings, the number of categories has increased from four to eleven.