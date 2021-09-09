NIRF Rankings 2021: IISC Bengaluru Retains Top Spot; JNU Second Among Universities

NIRF Rankings 2021: IISC Bengaluru has retained the top spot

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced NIRF Indian Rankings for Indian institutes today. Like every year, IITs have again scored big in the higher education institutions list with IIT Madras emerging as the best in overall category. IIT Madras has also emerged as the top institute in engineering category, followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay at second and third ranks.

Live Updates

IISc Bengaluru has maintained its status as one of the best institutes in the country and has been ranked at second place in the overall ranking. It has also been adjudged as the best university in the country followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University at the second place again. Banaras Hindu University has taken the third spot on top universities list.

Calcutta University and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham have made up the top five.

NIRF ranking 2021 has 11 categories.-- overall, research institutions, university, engineering, management, pharmacy, colleges, medical, law, architecture and dental.