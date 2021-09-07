NIRF Rankings 2021: Education Minister To Release India Rankings 2021 On September 9

Education Minister will release NIRF rankings 2021 on September 9

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking for top universities and institutes in India will be declared on September 9 at 12 noon. Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan will release the India Ranking 2021 virtually. NIRF India Rankings 2021, going by previous year lists will be announced for ten categories -- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements) and Law.

The parameters adopted to derive at the NIRF India rankings for overall category include Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception. The parameters differ for all the categories of NIRF India Rankings 2021.

IIT Madras was placed as the best institute in the Overall category and Engineering category in NIRF Rankings 2020, while in the Universities category, IISc Bangalore was ranked one followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University at second place.

Maulana Azad Institute Of Dental Sciences was the best Dental college, AIIMS Delhi was the best medical college, NLSIU Bengaluru was the best law institute, IIM Ahmedabad topped in the management category and IIT Kharagpur was the best in the Architecture category.

With each passing year, the number of institutes participating in NIRF rankings has increased and so have the categories in which institutes are ranked. In 2016, the institutes were ranked in only four categories which increased to nine in 2019.