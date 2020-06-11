NIRF Ranking 2020: IISc Bangalore has been declared as the top Indian university followed by JNU, New Delhi and BHU, Varanasi.

Ministry of Human Resource Development or MHRD has released its fifth edition of NIRD India Rankings here today. According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework or NIRF India Ranking 2020, IISc Bangalore has been declared as the top Indian university followed by JNU, New Delhi and BHU, Varanasi. According to officials more than 4000 institutes had submitted their data for NIRF ranking this year.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is new entrant in the top ten of NIRF’s university rankings.

The ranks which were scheduled to be announced in April were delayed due to Covid-19 crisis.

The NIRF was approved by the MHRD and launched by Minister of HRD in 2015. The first NIRF rankings were announced in 2016.

The rankings are being announced in 10 categories - Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Dental Architecture, and Law.

NIRF India Ranking 2020: Top 10 universities

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Jadavpur University, Kolkata

University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

Calcutta University, Kolkata

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi

IITs have again scored big in the list with IIT Madras emerging as the best in overall category. IIT Madras has also emerged as the top institute in engineering category.

Among colleges, top three spots have been taken over by Delhi University colleges. Miranda House, Lady Sri ram College, and Hindu College have been ranked first, second, and third among colleges respectively.

NIRF rankings are awarded based on the following parameters - Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception.



