NIRF India Rankings 2020 To Be Announced Tomorrow

NIRF Rankings 2020 for Indian universities will be announced tomorrow. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2020 were delayed this year due to Covid-19 crisis.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 10, 2020 2:03 pm IST

NIRF Rankings 2020 will be announced tomorrow by MHRD
New Delhi:

NIRF Rankings 2020 for Indian universities will be announced tomorrow. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2020 were delayed this year due to Covid-19 crisis. In 2019, the ranks were announced by Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on April 8.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Twitter that NIRF Rankings 2020 will be announced tomorrow at 12 noon.

NIRF rankings, going by 2019 lists, will be released for nine categories - Overall rankings, University, Engineering, College, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Architecture, and Medical.

In 2019, IIT Madras was adjudged the best institute overall. IISc Bangalore retained its spot as the best University. Miranda House was the best college in the country. IIT Madras was the best engineering institute and IIM Bangalore was the best institute in Management category.

Jamia Hamdard University was the best Pharmacy institute, AIIMS Delhi was the best medical institute, NLSIU Bengaluru was the best law institute, and IIT Kharagpur was the best in Architecture category.

Along with NIRF rankings, MHRD is also expected to announce ARIIA rankings. ARIIA rankings were announced for the first time in 2019.

ARIIA or Atal Ranking of Institutions for Innovation Achievements was announced based on Budget and Funding support, Infrastructure and facilities, Awareness and Promotion of idea generation, Promotion and supporting Entrepreneurship, Intellectual Property Generation, Learning methods, and Governance.

IIT Madras was also adjudged as the best institute in ARIIA Rankings 2019. Apart from IIT Madras, six other IITs made it to the top ten list of ARIIA rankings for government institutes.

