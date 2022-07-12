Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Release NIRF Ranking 2022 On July 15

Image credit: shutterstock.com NIRF ranking 2022 will be out on July 15

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF ranking 2022) on Friday, July 15. "On 15th July 2022, Hon’ble Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan will release India Rankings 2022 under NIRF, virtually. The annual exercise outlines a methodology to rank Higher Education Institutions (HEI’s) across India in various categories and subject domains," Ministry Of Education tweeted. NIRF ranking 2022 will be released at 11 am. ALSO READ | QS Ranking: Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi Among 140 Best Student Cities Globally

NIRF India Ranking 2022 will be announced for eleven categories -- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions. The NIRF India Ranking parameters and the weighted averages adopted to derive the rankings differ for all the categories.

The rankings to colleges, universities and institutes are being adopted on the basis of Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception