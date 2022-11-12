NIRF Ranking 2023: MoE Introduces 'Agriculture And Allied Sectors' Discipline

Image credit: Shutterstock MoE addss 'Agriculture And Allied Sectors' discipline in the NIRF ranking 2023.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has added a new category to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings 2023. The new discipline “Agriculture and Allied Sectors” has been added along with the existing categories which include colleges, universities, overall ranking, management, pharmacy, engineering, medical, law, architecture, and dental colleges. Additionally, in the category list, the Architecture discipline got renamed as Architecture and Planning discipline.

A statement on the official website of NIRF reads: “New Discipline is added namely, Agriculture and Allied Sectors. Institutions willing to participate may register under Agriculture & Allied Sectors, Overall & Research Category. Architecture discipline is renamed as Architecture and Planning”.

The registration portal for the NIRF ranking 2023 is open till November 18, 2022. The NIRF 2023 registration link is available on the official website – nirfindia.org. The online registration portal will remain open till 5 pm on November 18. The institutions that took part in the last India rankings process have been preregistered. Also Read || Delhi University UG Admission 2022: Top NIRF Ranked Colleges Under DU

Last year, the NIRF ranking was published in 11 categories. Agriculture and Allied Sectors have now been added to the list, bringing the total number of categories to 12. Before 2022, there were a total of ten categories. Last year, the government added the category of Research Institution.

The Indian institutions are evaluated by NIRF in the areas of teaching-learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.