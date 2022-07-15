NIRF Ranking 2022: National Law School Of India University Bengaluru Tops In Law Category
NIRF India Ranks 2022: National Law School Of India University, Bengaluru, has been ranked the best law college institute in India followed by National Law University, New Delhi at second and Symbiosis Law School, Pune, at the third ranks.
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has been released by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today, July 15. NIRF LIVE UPDATES 2022
NIRF India Ranking 2022 has taken into consideration Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices,Graduation Outcomes,Outreach and Inclusivity and Perception as parameters.
As many as 7,254 institutes have participated for the NIRF ranking 2022 this year.
NIRF India rankings 2022 has been announced for eleven categories including University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, Dental and Law.