NIRF Ranking 2021: Here’s List Of All Top Colleges, Institutes
NIRF Ranking 2021: While IIT Madras has topped the list for the sixth consecutive year in the Engineering Category, IIM Ahmedabad has maintained its top rank for the second year in the Management Category.
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has released the lists of top universities and colleges for eleven categories -- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions. While IIT Madras has topped the list for the sixth consecutive year in the Engineering Category, IIM Ahmedabad has maintained its top rank for the second year in the Management Category.
According to official data, as many as 6,000 colleges and universities participated this year in the sixth edition of NIRF 2021 Rankings. With each passing year, the number of institutes participating in NIRF rankings has increased and so have the categories in which institutes are ranked. In 2016, the institutes were ranked in only four categories which increased to eleven in 2021.
NIRF Rankings 2021: Overall Category
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur
NIRF Rankings 2021: University Category
Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) New Delhi
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi
Calcutta University Kolkata
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
NIRF Rankings 2021: Management Category
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Bangalore
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Kolkata
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
NIRF India Rankings 2021: College
Miranda House, Delhi
Lady Shree Ram College for Women Delhi
Loyola College, Chennai
St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata
Ramkrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah
NIRF India Rankings 2021: Pharmacy
Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
Panjab University Chandigarh
Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali
Institute of Chemical Technology Mumbai
India Rankings 2021: Medical
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi
PGIMER Chandigarh
Christian Medical College, Vellore
NIRF Rankings 2021: Engineering
IIT Madras
IIT Delhi
IIT Bombay
NIRF India Rankings 2021: Architecture
IIT Roorkee
NIT Calicut
IIT Kharagpur
School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi
Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University, Ahmedabad
NIRF Rankings India 2021: Law
National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru
National Law University (NLU) Delhi
National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) Hyderabad
India Rankings 2021: Research Institutions
IISc Bangalore
IIT Madras
IIT Bombay
IIT Delhi
IIT Kharagpur