NIRF Ranking 2021: While IIT Madras has topped the list for the sixth consecutive year in the Engineering Category, IIM Ahmedabad has maintained its top rank for the second year in the Management Category.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 9, 2021 3:18 pm IST

NIRF Ranking 2021: Here’s List Of All Top Colleges, Institutes
NIRF 2021 India Rankings released
New Delhi:

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has released the lists of top universities and colleges for eleven categories -- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions. While IIT Madras has topped the list for the sixth consecutive year in the Engineering Category, IIM Ahmedabad has maintained its top rank for the second year in the Management Category.

According to official data, as many as 6,000 colleges and universities participated this year in the sixth edition of NIRF 2021 Rankings. With each passing year, the number of institutes participating in NIRF rankings has increased and so have the categories in which institutes are ranked. In 2016, the institutes were ranked in only four categories which increased to eleven in 2021.

NIRF Rankings 2021: Overall Category

  1. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras

  2. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore

  3. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

  4. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

  5. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur

NIRF Rankings 2021: University Category

  1. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore

  2. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) New Delhi

  3. Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi

  4. Calcutta University Kolkata

  5. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

NIRF Rankings 2021: Management Category

  1. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad

  2. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Bangalore

  3. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Kolkata

  4. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode

  5. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

NIRF India Rankings 2021: College

  1. Miranda House, Delhi

  2. Lady Shree Ram College for Women Delhi

  3. Loyola College, Chennai

  4. St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata

  5. Ramkrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah

NIRF India Rankings 2021: Pharmacy

  1. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

  2. Panjab University Chandigarh

  3. Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

  4. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

  5. Institute of Chemical Technology Mumbai

India Rankings 2021: Medical

  1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi

  2. PGIMER Chandigarh

  3. Christian Medical College, Vellore

NIRF Rankings 2021: Engineering

  1. IIT Madras

  2. IIT Delhi

  3. IIT Bombay

NIRF India Rankings 2021: Architecture

  1. IIT Roorkee

  2. NIT Calicut

  3. IIT Kharagpur

  4. School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi

  5. Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University, Ahmedabad

NIRF Rankings India 2021: Law

  1. National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru

  2. National Law University (NLU) Delhi

  3. National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) Hyderabad

India Rankings 2021: Research Institutions

  1. IISc Bangalore

  2. IIT Madras

  3. IIT Bombay

  4. IIT Delhi

  5. IIT Kharagpur

