NIRF Ranking 2021: Here’s List Of All Top Colleges, Institutes

NIRF 2021 India Rankings released

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has released the lists of top universities and colleges for eleven categories -- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions. While IIT Madras has topped the list for the sixth consecutive year in the Engineering Category, IIM Ahmedabad has maintained its top rank for the second year in the Management Category.

According to official data, as many as 6,000 colleges and universities participated this year in the sixth edition of NIRF 2021 Rankings. With each passing year, the number of institutes participating in NIRF rankings has increased and so have the categories in which institutes are ranked. In 2016, the institutes were ranked in only four categories which increased to eleven in 2021.

NIRF Rankings 2021: Overall Category

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur

NIRF Rankings 2021: University Category

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) New Delhi Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi Calcutta University Kolkata Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

NIRF Rankings 2021: Management Category

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Bangalore Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Kolkata Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

NIRF India Rankings 2021: College

Miranda House, Delhi Lady Shree Ram College for Women Delhi Loyola College, Chennai St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata Ramkrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah

NIRF India Rankings 2021: Pharmacy

Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi Panjab University Chandigarh Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali Institute of Chemical Technology Mumbai

India Rankings 2021: Medical

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi PGIMER Chandigarh Christian Medical College, Vellore

NIRF Rankings 2021: Engineering

IIT Madras IIT Delhi IIT Bombay

NIRF India Rankings 2021: Architecture

IIT Roorkee NIT Calicut IIT Kharagpur School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University, Ahmedabad

NIRF Rankings India 2021: Law

National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru National Law University (NLU) Delhi National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) Hyderabad

India Rankings 2021: Research Institutions